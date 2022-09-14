NBA News Roundup: Kobe Bryant's former teammate describes how motivated he was to be like Michael Jordan, Jayson Tatum debuts the latest Jordan shoes, and more - September 14, 2022

There is no shortage of NBA news as players and franchises gear up for another season.

Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum feature in today's news. Tatum is introducing a new shoe, and Curry is discussing a new shoe deal. Players also continue to share their Kobe Bryant stories.

Here are the latest stories in NBA News Roundup for September 14, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Steph Curry nearing a billion-dollar contract with Under Armour

Curry has been omnipresent in NBA news this summer

Four-time champion Steph Curry has been affiliated with Under Armour for almost the entirety of his career. The partnership has benefitted both sides. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Curry revealed he plans to sign a billion-dollar contract with the sportswear giants.

Curry signed with the company in 2013. He has since won two MVPs and four championships. The sharpshooter has been the face of the brand for almost a decade, and his signature shoes have sold well over the years.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… Steph reportedly is about to get a bag with a capital "B"

Eddie Jones talks about Kobe Bryant's obsession with being better than Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan headline this NBA news roundup

Former teammate Eddie Jones discussed Kobe Bryant's obsession with being better than Michael Jordan. In "Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers," Jones revealed how Bryant would mimic everything Jordan did and wanted to be like MJ.

"He was so intent on being like Michael. Being better than Michael. Everything that MJ did, Kobe did. Like the chewing of the gum, the walking, the moves, the footwork. I used have VHS tapes back in the day full of highlights of Michael Jordan. Kobe asked borrow them, and I have never seen those tapes again. He would just laugh. ‘No, motherf–ker I want my tapes,'" Jones said.









Nick Van Exel on @kobebryant

Jayson Tatum debuts the latest Jordan shoe

Tatum after the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum debuted the Air Jordan 37 Low during a workout at Duke University. The forward has been putting in the work this offseason after losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Images released yesterday showed the forward donning the Air Jordan 37 Lows.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Jayson Tatum debuts the Air Jordan 37 Low during a workout at Duke

Josh Giddey reveals spending time in the weight room this summer

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder's young star Josh Giddey said he has spent significant time in the weight room this offseason. In an interview with "The Basketball Show," Giddey said he has been conditioning his body to bear the grunt of an 82-game season.

"Yeah the body’s feeling good, ready to go. We’ve got a great medical staff here, and they take great care of all of us. They’ve been great with me, just fine-tuning things I need to with my body," Giddey said.

"Obviously taking care of that hip last year was important. I’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room making sure those little niggles that happen throughout the year can be prevented as much as possible, and I can get through a healthy 82 games."

















Josh Giddey on new OKC shooting coach Chip Engelland

Ja Morant gives insight into why people don't like him

Morant has heavily featured in the NBA news roundup

In an interview on "The Pivot" podcast, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant said why he thinks people don't like him. Morant believes that people don't like him because he speaks his mind freely without worrying about the consequences.

"Just because I'm me, and I speak on whatever I want to and say what I'm feeling at the time that some people don't like me. So that's why I bust their ass," Morant said.













Ja Morant feels like some players don't like him

