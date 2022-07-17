NBA News Roundup: LeBron James drops 42 points in Drew League return, Charles Barkley shows love to LGBTQA+ community, and more | July 17th, 2022 

LeBron James sent NBA fans into a frenzy when reports emerged about him playing in the Drew League on Saturday (July 16).

The LA Lakers superstar made a dominant return to the LA-based Pro-Am tournament, bagging 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals for his side. His efforts helped his team to a 104-102 win.

Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN that Kyrie Irving was also supposed to play on the same day as James. However, the Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard was a no-show.

Irving reportedly participated in former coach and Lakers assistant Phil Handy's training camp, which could be why he didn't play in LA.

Follow the latest news from around the NBA through this article below.

LeBron James dominates in Drew League return

2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James returned to play in the Drew League on Saturday. He last played in the competition in 2011 during the NBA lockout.

The LA Lakers talisman teamed up with Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan for the MMV Cheaters against the Black Pearl Elite.

It wasn't an easy win for James and DeRozan as they were down by seven points entering the fourth period. However, the duo put on a show to lead their side to a 104-102 win. James recorded 42 points, 16 rebounds and four steals, while DeRozan finished with 30 points and 14 rebounds.

This was James' first game after three months. The four-time NBA MVP entered the offseason early, missing seven of the Lakers' last eight regular-season games as they failed to make the play-in tournament.

Dave McMenamin @mcten New story: LeBron James told ESPN he is "100% healthy" coming off an injury-riddled season. That and more from an eventful day at the Drew League es.pn/3PfdVjf New story: LeBron James told ESPN he is "100% healthy" coming off an injury-riddled season. That and more from an eventful day at the Drew League es.pn/3PfdVjf

James also provided a positive update for Laker Nation. The 37-year-old, coming off another injury-riddled season, claimed he is 100% healthy during a halftime interview with ESPN.

Kyrie Irving attends Phil Handy's training camp

Kyrie Irving warms up before a Brooklyn Nets game

Kyrie Irving was expected to take to the court in the Drew League on Saturday, according to Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley. Irving was reportedly set to play in one of the games scheduled for 11:00 AM, which was prior to James and DeRozan's fixture.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Here he is a few hours ago helping Lakers coach Phil Handy with his camp 🏽



(via @karismajeanofficial/IG) Everyone wanted to know why Kyrie Irving wasn’t at the Drew League with LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan.Here he is a few hours ago helping Lakers coach Phil Handy with his camp(via @karismajeanofficial/IG) Everyone wanted to know why Kyrie Irving wasn’t at the Drew League with LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan.Here he is a few hours ago helping Lakers coach Phil Handy with his camp 👏🏽💯(via @karismajeanofficial/IG) https://t.co/JbMi0HSXSP

However, the Nets talisman was a no-show. Smiley claimed that he wasn't aware of why Irving didn't make it for his game.

A viral video later emerged showing the former NBA champion participating in Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy's all-girls basketball skills camp. Irving shared his knowledge with the rest of the campers, teaching them various skills.

NBA legend Charles Barkley shows love to the LGBTQ+ community

Charles Barkely (right) at the Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley showed his support to the LGBTQ+ community during a recent public appearance. Barkley called out those who discriminate against LGBTQ+ people.

He said at the Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel during the 2022 American Century Championship:

"I wanna say this. If you're gay and transgender, I love you. And if anybody gives you s**t, you tell 'em Charles said, 'F**k you!'"

This isn't the first time Charles Barkley has showed love to the LGBTQ+ community. The former Phoenix Suns superstar was critical of the 'Bathroom Bill' in North Carolina. He also voiced his support for same-sex marriage in 2006.

Ned Balme @NedBalmeLives “If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. And if anyone gives you any shit, tell em Charles says f*ck you!” - Charles Barkley “If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. And if anyone gives you any shit, tell em Charles says f*ck you!” - Charles Barkley https://t.co/c1tUbvX5ga

Mike Miller believes Kevin Durant will act professionally if the Nets fail to seal a trade for him

Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets remains uncertain.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant could extend his time with the franchise, despite requesting a trade weeks ago.

The market reportedly isn't what the Nets expected it to be for KD. Teams are interested, but the offers haven't been up to the mark for the 34-year-old. Due to this, the Nets are rumored to be open to the idea of keeping KD.

Players who have demanded trades in recent times have mutually agreed to sit out games with their franchises or decide on their own not to show up. The NBA world has wondered if that will be the case with a superstar like Durant.

However, former NBA champion Mike Miller believes Durant will play because of his healthy addiction to playing the game. Here's what Miller said in a recent interview with Sirius XM NBA Radio:

"I think the KD situation... KD likes to hoop. I know KD. KD loves to hoop, will always hoop. If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up and be a professional and do his job."

He added:

"So, I think those are the ways people gotta start handling this. I understand you're unhappy. We're also paying you $35 - $40 million a year. Go do your job as we work through this."

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



Former NBA Shooting Guard



@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld "If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up, be a professional, and do his job"Former NBA Shooting Guard @MikeMiller_13 weighs in on Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets "If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up, be a professional, and do his job"Former NBA Shooting Guard @MikeMiller_13 weighs in on Kevin Durant's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets@TermineRadio | @LegsESPN | #NetsWorld https://t.co/zvf4axKBOB

Warriors Joe Lacob big on Steph Curry's chances of staying in top shape for years to come

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors (left) with franchise owner Joe Lacob

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob is confident in his superstar Steph Curry's ability to stay at the top of his game for years to come.

Curry, 34, celebrated his fourth championship win with the franchise last season, while also winning his maiden NBA Finals MVP award. It's fair to say that he is a massive threat to oppositions and is likely to remain so in the near future barring any major injuries.

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba Steve Kerr thinks Steph Curry's absence while injured might've helped his shooting.



“Seems like every time he's out for a little bit, he comes back incredibly strong and goes on a tear. So in hindsight, that could have been a blessing in disguise as we headed into the playoffs.” Steve Kerr thinks Steph Curry's absence while injured might've helped his shooting.“Seems like every time he's out for a little bit, he comes back incredibly strong and goes on a tear. So in hindsight, that could have been a blessing in disguise as we headed into the playoffs.”

Curry's conditioning has improved with each passing year. His teammates have labeled him as one of the strongest and most hard-working players in the gym.

Lacob believes Curry can continue to perform at a high level for several years, despite him being on the wrong side of his thirties. Here's what he said regarding this in a recent appearance on "The Point Forward" podcast:

“I think he’s got a number of years to go … And I think, hopefully, we’re gonna be better next year. These young guys will be better. Steph’s still got it. I don’t see him going off a cliff.”

Lacob added:

“Sorry to the rest of the league. I don't see him getting any worse, but you never know. This guy is so well-conditioned, it’s unbelievable.”

Curry played 64 regular-season games last season, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He also played 22 games in the postseason, recording averages of 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far