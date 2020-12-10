NBA News Roundup: LeBron James wins TIME's 2020 Athlete of the Year, ranks No. 1 in ESPN's Top 100 list

LeBron James added another feather to his cap when he was recently awarded the Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year, in the process, becoming the first athlete to earn the coveted award thrice. He was also recently awarded TIME's Athlete of the Year for his efforts off the NBA court in supporting racial justice.

"ESPN's Top 100" is one of the most talked-about rankings in American sports, with ESPN routinely ranking the top 100 players in the NBA every year.

LeBron James has topped the list this year, which is proof of his on-court prowess aswell. He is one of the most decorated players in the NBA, and even in his 17th year in the league, James is collecting accolades with ease.

NBA News Roundup: LeBron James has been named TIME's 2020 Athlete of the Year

LeBron James has won the TIME's 2020 Athlete of the Year award, which adds to his list of accomplishments this year.

The 16-time All-Star won the 2020 NBA title with the LA Lakers while also supporting African-Americans in the injustice they face and raising awareness against voter suppression through his public platforms.

TIME magazine talked about why LeBron James merits the award, saying in this regard:

"After nearly two decades in the NBA, James has fully embraced that his talent on the court is a means to achieving something greater off it...And this year, more than in any before it, he showed why he is unrivaled in both. Despite misgivings, James played on in the bubble and led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA championship—his first with the team and fourth overall. By staying, James increased his leverage and influence, and got deep-pocketed owners, fellow athletes and fans the world over engaged directly with democracy. And through it all, he spoke personally to the anguish of Black Americans, channeling pain and outrage into a plan of action."

Famous athletes like Sue Bird, Lewis Hamilton, and many others have endorsed LeBron James.

NBA News Roundup: ESPN's Top 100 NBA Players list ranks LeBron James at No. 1

LeBron James in a postgame interview - 2020 NBA Finals Game 6

LeBron James is arguably the best player in the NBA. Even though he is approaching his 36th birthday, his skill and brilliance on the court are unmatched.

He recently led the LA Lakers to their 17th NBA title and their first Finals appearance in ten years, in the process winning his fourth Finals MVP award.

In their recently released list of the Top 100 NBA players, ESPN unsurprisingly ranked LeBron James No. 1.

🗣️ THE TOP 10 OF OUR NBA RANK IS HERE!



From No. 10 to No. 1

The list has drawn much controversy over the rankings of various players, but nobody seems to dispute the ranking of LeBron James' as the number one.