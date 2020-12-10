Who is the tallest NBA player right now?

A basketball player’s height is possibly his most important physical attribute. In the NBA, being taller than your competitors is advantageous in both offensive and defensive play. The NBA has had a number of freakishly tall players. some of whom have been able to use this advantage to the best of effects.

The tallest player to have featured in the NBA was Romanian Gheorghe Mureșan, who featured for the then Washington Bullets and the New Jersey Nets for a total of six seasons running up to 1999-2000.

Who is the current tallest NBA player?

Currently, the tallest player in the NBA is Tacko Fall, whose full name is Elhadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall. The Senegalese is currently on a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics and the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G league. As a matter of fact, Tacko Fall holds several NBA records related to his height.

Currently, he holds NBA records for tallest height in shoes (7 ft 7 in, 2.31 m), largest wingspan (8 ft 2.25 in, 250 cm), and highest standing reach (10 ft 2.5 in, 3.11 m). The NBA has listed his height as 7 feet and 5 inches (2.26 meters) without shoes, making him the current tallest player in the league.

We have extended qualifying offers to Tacko Fall and Tremont Waters. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 19, 2020

The second on the list is Boban Marjanović. The Serbia International plays for the Dallas Mavericks and stands at 7 feet and 4 inches (2.24 meters).

Tacko Fall only featured in 7 Boston Celtics games last season. During the brief stint, he averaged 3.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in just under five minutes per game. For Maine Red Claws in the G-league, Tacko averaged 12.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game. This proved to be enough for him to be featured in the NBA G League All-Defensive Team.

Tacko Fall Summer League 2019 Highlights - Guy Boston Sports



WATCH: https://t.co/oq369Gfg1x pic.twitter.com/j5b0ScMxNy — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) July 14, 2019

The Boston Celtics have already announced that they have confirmed Tacko Fall’s qualifying offer for the 2020-21 season. Tacko Fall is a huge fan-favorite, but will never be the most heavily used player around. He has in the past expressed appreciation for the kind of support that he receives each time he walks on to the court.