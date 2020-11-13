NBA News Roundup: Multiple Houston Rockets players weren't impressed by Mike D'Antoni's style of play, DeMarcus Cousins very close to returning

With the start of the 2020-21 NBA season just a few weeks away, rumors surrounding trades, Free-Agency, and the Draft are reaching a peak. Teams are working hard behind the scenes to complete their rosters ahead of the 22nd December tip-off. In the latest NBA news roundup, we take a look at reports featuring the Houston Rockets, who were dealt a major blow yesterday, and DeMarcus Cousins' return from long-term injury.

NBA News Roundup: Key Houston Rockets players share their unhappiness under former coach Mike D'Antoni

Mike D'Antoni

After former Head Coach, Mike D'Antoni quit the Houston Rockets and joined the Brooklyn Nets as an assistant coach, several Rockets players revealed their frustration with D'Antoni's last season in Houston. Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr., and Austin Rivers had issues with their usage rate and playing time in the 2019-20 NBA season, according to a report by The Athletic.

This isn't the first time Rockets players have complained about Mike D'Antoni's usage rates. His offensive strategies had the tendency to favor James Harden over the rest of the roster. Former stars such as Dwight Howard and Chris Paul have shared their displeasure about the Houston Rockets' tactics as well.

Austin Rivers had already voiced his displeasure in 2019, on the ESPN show "First Take" after the team lost to the Golden State Warriors in the second round,

"First and foremost, our playing style, everything is through him (James Harden), our offense, how everybody always talks about how he dribbles too much and his usage rate's too high and that's what our offense is designed to do...and I think that's a very hard thing to do in the playoffs."

NBA News Roundup: DeMarcus Cousins close to returning after his ACL tear injury

DeMarcus Cousins with the Golden State Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins hasn't stepped on an NBA court in one and a half years. The former Golden State Warriors big man has had a torrid time with injuries. The center signed with the LA Lakers last season but did not play a single game after tearing his ACL before the season had even started.

Cousins was recently seen putting up shots in the UCLA Health and Training Center with the rest of the LA Lakers' coaching staff. The report was welcomed by fans, who were optimistic about Cousins' involvement in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Cousins is reportedly 'very close' to returning, and could help the LA Lakers defend their NBA title next season.

NBA News Roundup: Paul George sportingly cracks a joke on himself on his latest Instagram post

Paul George

After his abysmal performance in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Paul George has been the subject of numerous jokes and ridicule. The former OKC Thunder star was subjected to harsh criticism from analysts, reporters, and fans, as the LA Clippers were eliminated in the second round.

However, it appears Paul George has left his playoff struggles behind for the time being, and sportingly joked about the fact that he's never won an NBA title.

Paul George celebrated his recent engagement with an Instagram post, which he captioned with the hashtag #SheGotARingFirst.