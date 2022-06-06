NBA News Roundup: NBA insider believes that 8-time All-Star is in the "downswing" of his career, former Washington Wizards star criticizes his former teammate, calls him a "drunk" and more - June 6, 2022

With the NBA Finals in full swing, there is no shortage of NBA news coming out of the camps of teams in the league. The franchises are looking ahead, and some of them are making a whole host of changes to personnel in their franchise.

The LA Lakers and their search for a new head coach came to a conclusion as they officially appointed Darvin Ham at the helm. The futures of players like Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving seemingly remain undecided. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz continue to make NBA news with regard to key personnel like Quinn Snyder and Donovan Mitchell.

With that said, here is the latest NBA news roundup for June 6, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Gilbert Arenas lambasts former teammate Kwame Brown

Gilbert Arenas makes the NBA news roundup

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas has launched a scathing criticism of former teammate Kwame Brown. In an interview with Vlad TV, the former Washington Wizards star spoke about how Kwame Brown was always drunk, regardless of how he played in the game. Arenas said:

"I can be honest now. We're not friends. He was a f*****g drunk, man. That's what Kwame Brown was. Had a bad game, drunk. Had a good game, drunk. Was bored, drunk. It's how he coped with life."

Scotty Pippen Jr. labels Kobe Bryant as his idol

Scotty Pippen Jr. in action for Vanderbilt v Kentucky

Despite having one of the all-time greats as your father, Scotty Pippen Jr. has confessed that he models his game after the late great Kobe Bryant. The son of six-time champion Scottie Pippen, spoke about how surreal it would feel if he was drafted by LA. Pippen Jr. said:

"I moved out to L.A. my last two years of high school. So L.A. became a new home to me. So I’ve definitely kept in touch with them growing up. Kobe Bryant was my favorite player. So I feel like it would be a surreal feeling to be drafted here. So I think it’s good to finally be able to get in and get a workout in here."

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-draft-w… Scotty Pippen Jr. has a father in the Hall of Fame, but he said it's actually a Lakers legend that he models his game after. Scotty Pippen Jr. has a father in the Hall of Fame, but he said it's actually a Lakers legend that he models his game after.lakersnation.com/lakers-draft-w… https://t.co/YjrHJzVadh

LeBron James voices his support to get Brittney Griner home

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

One player who is never far from making the NBA news roundup is LeBron James, especially given his stature in the sport. This time, he has used his mass following to show his support for Brittney Griner, who is being held in Russia. The WNBA player has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days. James said:

"We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!! Our voice as athletes is stronger together. @uninterrupted #WeAreBG"

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾 Our voice as athletes is stronger together. #WeAreBG We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!!🏾 Our voice as athletes is stronger together. @uninterrupted We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!! 🙏🏾 Our voice as athletes is stronger together. @uninterrupted 👑 #WeAreBG https://t.co/2GWV3Ff81p

LA Lakers insider believes that Anthony Davis is in the downswing of his career

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been making NBA news all season long and not for the right reasons. The superstar has been struggling with injuries, and according to Kevin Smith of Sportac.com, his prime years may very well be over. Smith said:

"Davis has appeared in just 76 games over the past two seasons, as he’s dealt with a variety of injuries. His play was better last season than in the season before, but Davis may be on the downswing of his career. He’ll be 30 towards the end of next season and his days of appearing in more than 60-65 games are probably over."

Quin Snyder resigns as Utah Jazz head coach

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

The Utah Jazz continue to make NBA news headlines. Their franchise has decisions to make regarding the future of star players like Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. However, head coach Quin Snyder's time with the team is seemingly over after the head coach announced his resignation. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said:

"Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN."

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN. Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is planning to step down, sources tell ESPN.

