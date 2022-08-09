NBA News Roundup: Nets owner shows support for Steve Nash and Sean Marks over Kevin Durant; unvaccinated players still not allowed to play in Toronto and more | August 9, 2022

The NBA offseason has been dominated by Kevin Durant and his trade request out of the Brooklyn Nets. It has been more than a month since Durant wanted out of Brooklyn, but the Nets are yet to receive any satisfactory offers. That led to a meeting between Durant and Nets owner Joe Tsai.

Meanwhile, the league will start making changes regarding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the 2022-23 season. All team personnel are advised to get their booster shots heading into next season. The only city that'll have the mandate is Toronto, with unvaccinated players ineligible to play against the Raptors.

LeBron James reacts to Sue Bird's final home game, praises Seattle fans

Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm

LeBron James was one of many NBA and WNBA personalities who congratulated Sue Bird on her final regular home season game in Seattle. Bird will retire at the end of the season, ending her legendary 21-year career.

James took to Twitter to express his love for Bird and the city of Seattle. The LA Lakers superstar also teased playing in a pro am game there. "The King" recently lit up the Drew League as he prepares for his 20th season in the league.

"Seattle was rockin' today for Sue Bird last home game," James wrote. "I may have to make a trip up there before summer's out and get a run in!"

LeBron James @KingJames

A total of 18,100 fans were in attendance and cheered for Bird against the Las Vegas Aces. It was the WNBA legend's final regular home season game, as the Storm's last three are on the road. The Storm are expected to continue playing at home in the postseason, with Bird looking to win her fifth championship.

Nets owner shows support for Steve Nash and Sean Marks over Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai watching the 2022 NBA Play-in Tournament

Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly had a meeting over the weekend, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

They talked about Durant's situation, where the player reiterated his trade request. Demand also demanded that Tsai choose between him or coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Charania noted that Durant doesn't trust Nash and Marks, but the meeting was very professional on both sides. However, it seems Tsai dismissed Durant's demands by showing his support to the front office and coaching personnel. He also announced that he'll make a decision on the matter soon.

"Our front office and coaching staff have my support," Tsai wrote. "We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999

Warriors unveil Classic Edition jersey with help from Chris Mullin

Chris Mullin served as the coach of St. John's from 2015 to 2019

The defending champions Golden State Warriors have unveiled their Classic Edition uniforms for next season. The Warriors will wear jerseys similar to what they wore between 1988 and 1997. The design represents one of the most exciting eras in Warriors basketball — Run TMC.

Chris Mullin, one third of Run TMC, helped the team show off their new threads in a hilarious video. Mullin rocked the jersey while also wearing a hat, glasses and gold chains. The Hall of Fame guard, along with Tim Hardaway and Mitch Richmond, captivated the basketball world for two seasons.

Mullin was drafted by the Warriors in 1985, where he spent 13 seasons. He held the franchise record for games played and steals before Steph Curry broke them. He was inducted to the Hall of Fame twice as a player and a member of the Dream Team. The Warriors retired his jersey in 2012.

Unvaccinated NBA players still ineligible to play in Toronto

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports reported last month that the NBA will no longer have a vaccine mandate next season. However, the league is encouraging personnel of all 30 teams to have their booster shots. It's also reported that unvaccinated players might have to undergo periodic testing for COVID-19.

Periodic testing rules are still pending as the NBA continues to speak with the NBPA. Meanwhile, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report has revealed that unvaccinated players still remain ineligible to play against the Toronto Raptors. They can only play if they present a valid medical reason for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The most notable unvaccinated player is Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. Irving missed most of last season due to his stance on the vaccine. The Nets brought him back in the middle of the season, but he was ineligible to play in the state of New York and Canada. New York lifted their mandate towards the end of the season.

Kings sign two-time NBA champ Quinn Cook to one-year deal

Quinn Cook is already a two-time NBA champion.

Two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook is back in the league. Cook has agreed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings. He won his first championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and added a second in 2020 with the LA Lakers.

Cook last played in the NBA in 2021 for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He spent last season oveseas and in the NBA G League. He played six games for Lokomotiv Kuban of the VTB United League in Russia. He then joined the Stockton Kings for the rest of the season.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears has reported that Cook will compete for the third point guard spot in the Kings' roster.

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Sacramento also recently brought in veterans Malik Monk, Matthew Dellavedova and Kent Bazemore. The Kings are looking to end the current longest playoff drought in the league.

