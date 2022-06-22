NBA News Roundup: New Orleans Pelicans star looking in sublime shape in commercial, Doc Rivers confesses his love for Philadelphia 76ers guard, and more - June 22, 2022

With the NBA season officially coming to an end, you'd think that news and rumors would be winding down. However, that is not the case as things usually go into overdrive mode from here on out.

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up their fourth championship in eight years with a win over the Boston Celtics. With one eye on next season, franchises are gearing up for a busy summer and are getting their ducks in order. Many teams will make changes across the board while others are expected to only shuffle their rosters.

With that said, here is the latest NBA news roundup for June 22, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

"I love him" - Doc Rivers on James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat - Game Two

One of the most consistent features in the NBA news roundup is the Philadelphia 76ers.

There has been a lot of talk about James Harden's contract extension and whether the superstar will remain in Philly beyond this summer.

However, head coach Doc Rivers has made his feelings clear about Harden. When asked whether Harden would remain with the team, Rivers said:

"I am excited, very. I love him. A huge deal, yes."

2022 NBA Finals viewership higher than 2021

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

The 2022 NBA Finals brought in 24% more viewership than the 2021 Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. Game 6 of this year's Finals was watched by nearly 14 million people.

The week commencing from June 13 saw Games 5 and 6 of the NBA Finals being watched more than shows like America's Got Talent, 60 minutes and more. The NBA Finals were broadcast over ABC and the NBA League Pass.

Images emerge of Zion Williamson looking in shape

Zion Williams of the Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson has been a target of relentless media criticism of late. He constantly featured in NBA news for putting on weight and missing the entire season due to injuries. However, with the season now concluded, Zion looks like he is in tip-top shape and is rearing to go next season.

As part of a Jumpman commercial, Zion is seen working out while promoting his second signature shoe with the iconic brand.

Shannon Sharpe believes the LA Lakers will be the favorites if they sign Kyrie Irving

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving and LeBron James' reunion could be on the cards. The Nets front office and Irving are at an "impasse" in the superstar's contract negotiations. Shannon Sharpe said that he doesn't see the reunion coming to fruition. But if it does, he believes that the LA Lakers will be the favorites for the championship next season. Sharpe said:

"I think it is very highly unlikely that they're able to do this, but if they were able to pull this off, I think that vaults them to the top of the leaderboard of the favorites to win the championship."

"It made me sick" - Skip Bayless on the Golden State Warriors' victory parade

Warriors Victory Parade made NBA news for more reasons than one

The Golden State Warriors held a victory parade following their seventh NBA title. However, sports media personality Skip Bayless did not take it too well as he felt disgusted by this. Bayless said:

"I didn't love anything about this parade. It made me sick. They make me sick. I don't get the Steph praise because all year long, beloved Steph got more and more showboaty on the floor as he shot a career-worst from 3."

