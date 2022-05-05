NBA News Roundup: Philadelphia 76ers superstar hopeful for return in Game 3, LA Lakers looking at Toronto Raptors assistant coach and more - May 5th, 2022

The second-round of the playoffs is underway. Along with it, the NBA news keeps coming from camps of teams that are in the playoffs and from teams that failed to make it.

The LA Lakers continue their search for a new head coach. Joel Embiid's status in the Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Miami Heat has also been updated. The Brooklyn Nets also continue to make the NBA news headlines.

With that said, here is the latest NBA news Roundup for May 5th, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

LA Lakers exploring the option of Adrian Griffin as the next head coach

Anthony Grant, Maurice Cheeks, Billy Donovan and Adrian Griffin.

One of the biggest NBA news updates this season was the LA Lakers parting ways with head coach Frank Vogel. The franchise is now searching for his replacement. Candidates have included Quin Snyder and Darvin Ham, among others.

However, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are also looking to Adrian Griffin of the Toronto Raptors. Charania wrote:

"Sources tell me the Lakers are planning to interview Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as part of the search for their next head coach."

Joel Embiid's status for Game 3 against the Miami Heat

Embiid in action against the Toronto Raptors — Game 6

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid's status for Game 3 against the Miami Heat is still unclear. However, there is real hope, according to John Clark of NBCS Philadelphia. Clark wrote:

"Sources tell me Joel Embiid is progressing well and there is real hope for Friday night. Joel would be playing through pain with orbital fracture and torn ligament in his thumb."

The 76ers find their backs against the wall after falling to a 2-0 deficit against the Heat. The 76ers desperately need their best player if they are to make a series out of this.

James Harden speaks about the Miami Heat's defense against him

Harden against the Miami Heat — Game 2

76ers superstar James Harden has struggled to produce against the Miami Heat. Erik Spoelstra's men have done a tremendous job of containing him in the absence of Joel Embiid. Speaking about the Heat's defense, Harden said:

"They did a really good job of putting two on the ball and trying to deny me basically the entire court, so it was giving our guys more space to be aggressive if they're going to deny me wherever I am on the court."

Harden's dip in production has been one of the biggest NBA news stories this season. The 76ers are desperate for Harden to find his mojo and hold down the fort until Embiid returns.

Jimmy Butler speaks about the importance of PJ Tucker

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat — Game 2

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat praised the importance of PJ Tucker to the Heat locker room. Tucker has made some handy contributions to the Heat in the postseason this year coming off the bench. Butler, in the post-game presser, said:

"I don’t know where we’d be without him. Plus, he’s paid a couple of my fines, so I’d like to keep him around."

Butler has made NBA news all season long. In all likelihood, he is referring to the fine he received for his reaction courtside in the series against the Atlanta Hawks in their first-round Eastern Conference matchup.

Chris Paul divulges his secret on his performance at the age of 36

Chris Paul against Dallas — Game 1

Chris Paul put on a show in Game 2 against the Dallas Mavericks in one of the biggest NBA news stories of the night. He took over the game in the fourth quarter to hold home court advantage.

Speaking about his performances at the age of 36, Paul said:

"You've just got to lean on the work. It all goes back to the work. You can't cheat the game. You've got to do the strength and conditioning, you've got to lift, you've got to get your rest, you got to get your shots up."

Paul finished the night with 28 points, eight assists, six rebounds and one steal. He converted 11 of his 16 attempts from the field, drained one three-pointer and converting all five of his free throws.

