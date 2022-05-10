NBA News Roundup: Players mourn death of Adreian Payne; Mavericks ban fans due to incident with Chris Paul's family, and more | May 10th, 2022

The NBA is mourning the untimely death of former player Adreian Payne, who was shot in Orlando near his home. Payne spent four years playing for Tom Izzo in Michigan State before getting drafted 15th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2014. He lasted four years in the NBA and was playing in Europe since 2018.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks banned a few of their fans for allegedly putting their hands on Chris Paul's family members. For more such news and results of the ongoing 2022 NBA playoffs, here's the latest news roundup on May 10, 2022:

Players react to untimely death of ex-NBA player Adreian Payne

The NBA fraternity lost a member in former player Adreian Payne, who was shot and killed on May 9 near his home in Orlando, Florida. Payne played college basketball at Michigan State and was a roommate of Draymond Green. Drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2014, he also spent some time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic.

Green paid tribute to his friend after the Golden State Warriors' win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Minneapolis in Game 4. He pledged $100,000 to a fund in Payne's name, while also urging other Michigan State players in the NBA to do the same.

Here are some of the tweets paying tribute to the former NBA player:

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson 🏾 Cookie and I are heartbroken to hear that former Spartan Adreian Payne has passed away. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and Spartan Nation! Adreian will be sorely missed. Cookie and I are heartbroken to hear that former Spartan Adreian Payne has passed away. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family and Spartan Nation! Adreian will be sorely missed. 🙏🏾💔

Chris Solari @chrissolari Tom Izzo on the death of former MSU star Adreian Payne. Tom Izzo on the death of former MSU star Adreian Payne. https://t.co/9UUnlzDmLW

JJJ @jarenjacksonjr 🏾 RIP AP . RIP AP . 😢🙏🏾

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges Rest up AP Rest up AP 💔

Denzel Valentine @denzelvalentine 🏽🕊. Spartan Dawg Legend 🤞🏽 🏽 RIP AP🏽🕊. Spartan Dawg Legend 🤞🏽 RIP AP 🙏🏽🕊. Spartan Dawg Legend 🤞🏽❤️🙏🏽

Mavericks hand out punishment to fans involved in incident with Chris Paul's family

The Dallas Mavericks have banned two fans who harassed Chris Paul's family in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup. Paul was visibly upset before security removed a couple of fans for allegedly putting their hands on Paul's wife and mother.

Paul was furious and vented his ire on social media after the game. The Mavericks and the management of the American Airlines center have banned two fans involved in the incident till 2023. Some fans have called out the NBA to provide a separate area for visiting players' families:

A statement from the Mavericks read:

"Two unruly fans attempt to give unwanted hugs and have conversations with members of the Paul family on the public concourse of American Airlines Center. AAC security responded immediately once notified by the family, and the fans were swiftly ejected from the game. The fans involved in the incident will not be allowed to return to the arena until 2023."

Steven Dial @StevenDialFox4

@FOX4



NEW: The Mavs say two fans are banned until 2023 following the incident with @CP3 family. “Two unruly fans attempted to give unwanted hugs and have conversations with members of the Paul family on the public concourse” NEW: The Mavs say two fans are banned until 2023 following the incident with @CP3 family. “Two unruly fans attempted to give unwanted hugs and have conversations with members of the Paul family on the public concourse” @FOX4 https://t.co/vIBqts5aC1

Al Horford leads Celtics to win over Bucks to level series

The Boston Celtics have homecourt advantage back after a gutsy 116-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4. Al Horford and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points apiece to lead the Celtics to a dominant win. Horford finished with 30 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists, but that was not enough to secure victory for the Bucks. The defending champions will now head to Boston for Game 5. Milwaukee has heavily relied on Antetokounmpo due to Khris Middleton's absence because of a knee injury. Horford said after the game:

''We all understood the importance of this game. We felt at the end of Game 3 we were in position to win the game, and we didn't. I was just really locked in. I understood the moment, what we needed to do as a group. I really just did whatever it took tonight. It was one of those type of nights."

Warriors beat Ja Morant-less Grizzlies to take 3-1 lead

The Golden State Warriors took a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 101-98 win in Game 4. The Warriors struggled with their shooting but were able to keep it close. Golden State made the right plays down the stretch, with Steph Curry hitting a few clutch free throws.

Curry ended the game with 32 points, five rebounds and eight assists, while Draymond Green made the game-winning block on Jaren Jackson Jr. The Grizzlies were without Ja Morant, who has a minor knee injury. Tyus Jones, in for Morant, but that was not enough to prevent a loss for his team. Jones said after the game:

''It's a tough one. It's a tough pill to swallow. It felt like we were leading the whole game. It felt like we were in a good position. It felt like we put ourselves in a good position to win a ballgame and things didn't go our way down the stretch."

Monty Williams named Coach of the Year

Monty Williams was named the NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to the best record in the league (64-18). It's also the best regular season in the history of the Suns. Williams, who has been the coach of the Suns since 2019, came second to New York Knicks' Tom Thibodeau last season.

Suns players surprised Williams during practice with the announcement that he won the Red Auerbach Trophy. Williams' kids presented him with the honor as the team applauded their coach. Williams lost his wife Ingrid to a car accident in 2016, and they had five children together. He told ESPN.

"I had no idea what was going on. To see the players and everybody in that moment, it spoke to the character and the care-factor of our team. Everybody on our team cares about everybody."

Edited by Bhargav