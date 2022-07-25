NBA News Roundup: Rasheed Wallace won't join the LA Lakers, Draymond Green certain his 2017 Warriors would defeat the 1990s Bulls and Jazz, and more - July 25th, 2022

The Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes are dominating NBA rumors this summer.

Many teams are signing young players to two-way or Exhibit 10 contracts to fill their rosters before training camp.

Let's look at news stories about the NBA in the last 24 hours.

Karl-Anthony Towns declares the Minnesota Timberwolves as "championship or bust"

Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves after Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round

Karl-Anthony Towns has high hopes for the Minnesota Timberwolves moving forward. They made the playoffs last season after winning the NBA play-in tournament. They took the 2nd-seeded Memphis Grizzlies to six grueling games in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

The 'Wolves just made a blockbuster deal for Rudy Gobert and are confident they can compete in the Western Conference next season.

Karl-Anthony Towns spoke to reporters during a press conference for the official announcement of his four-year supermax extension. Towns talked about his expectations for next season. He said, as reported by Canis Hoopus' Jack Borman:

"It's championship or bust. I expect a lot of winning, for sure. Winning from everybody. We all want to win. It’s not just blowing smoke, we’re really trying to bring a championship to Minnesota."

Boston Celtics offered Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant, and the Brooklyn Nets rejected

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets against Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

The Kevin Durant saga in Brooklyn has dominated the rumor mill this offseason. Many NBA teams are running to get the superstar and the Boston Celtics are now reportedly entering the sweepstakes.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Celtics offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and picks to the Nets for Durant. The Nets rejected the proposal and countered with a more lavish package. He reported:

"The Celtics offered Brown, guard Derrick White and a draft pick to the Nets for Durant, sources said. The proposal was rejected, and Brooklyn has asked Boston — in any proposal — to include Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, draft picks and potentially one more rotation player, those sources added."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player The Nets and Celtics entered trade discussions for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player The Nets and Celtics entered trade discussions for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharaniaBoston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player https://t.co/qTvOQezcx3

Lakers' 3-time champion Bryon Scott praises Shaquille O'Neal's son

Shareef O'Neal of the LA Lakers during the 2022 NBA Summer League

Shareef O'Neal put up decent numbers for the LA Lakers during the 2022 NBA Summer League. He was signed to the roster for Las Vegas. There is no guarantee he will make the main 15-man roster for the regular season. Lakers great Byron Scott praised the 22-year-old, suggesting he has potential. As reported by TMZ Sports, Scott said:

"I think he looked a little bit out of place. He wasn't ready. I think he still has a little ways to go. I think the talent is there. Obviously, the athleticism is there. It's just some other little things he has to tweak. But Scotty Pippen Jr. looked really good."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Shareef O’Neal creating his own shot off the bounce Shareef O’Neal creating his own shot off the bounce 😤 https://t.co/mJqCcxhyIt

Draymond Green is confident his 2017 Golden State Warriors would defeat the 1990s Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz

Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors after winning the 2018 NBA Finals

There has been much discussion about the 2017 Golden State Warriors and their place in history amongst the league's greatest teams. Steph Curry and Shaquille O'Neal recently went back and forth comparing their championship teams.

Now Draymond Green has made a bold claim. He posted a series of tweets, suggesting that the 2017 Warriors would defeat the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls teams of the 1990s. He tweeted:

"I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals … I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s … This game is being played from the free throw line and in occasionally stepping out to the 3."

Draymond Green @Money23Green 96 Bulls. 98 Bulls. I STAND ON IT! 96 Bulls. 98 Bulls. I STAND ON IT!

1-time NBA champion Rasheed Wallace backs off from joining the LA Lakers coaching staff under Darvin Ham

Rasheed Wallace with the Boston Celtics in 2010

The news of Rasheed Wallace joining the LA Lakers was a huge story this offseason. The 16-year veteran and NBA champion was set to join Darvin Ham's staff in LA. However, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that he will not be joining the Lakers.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Rasheed Wallace will not be an assistant coach on Darvin Ham's coaching staff for the Los Angeles Lakers, per @ShamsCharania Rasheed Wallace will not be an assistant coach on Darvin Ham's coaching staff for the Los Angeles Lakers, per @ShamsCharania. https://t.co/4hOgp4vDDA

LIVE POLL Q. Who would win in a seven-game series? 2017 Warriors: Steph Curry - Klay Thompson - Draymond Green - Kevin Durant 1996 Bulls: Michael Jordan - Scottie Pippen - Dennis Rodman 0 votes so far