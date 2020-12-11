NBA News Roundup: Rudy Gobert hints at contract extension with Utah Jazz, Kyrie Irving fined for media blackout

In what has been a recurring theme throughout this offseason, several franchises have locked down their key players to max extensions. The supposedly loaded free agency pool of 2021 is losing big names pretty much every day. But amongst the ones still without a contract next year is Rudy Gobert. In today's NBA news roundup though, even the two-time Defensive Player of the Year has indirectly hinted at the possibility of committing his future to the Utah Jazz.

NBA News Roundup: Rudy Gobert hints at possible contract extension with Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert is in the final year of his current deal with the Utah Jazz and the double-double machine will be hoping for a max extension at the very least. Speaking during media availability on Thursday, Gobert mentioned the following about the franchise's chances in the near future:

"We have a window...this year in the next few years and we have to take advantage of that window and I really feel like we're we're going to have a chance." [H/T: Sarah Todd]

The above statement is indicative of the fact that Rudy Gobert envisions a future with the Utah Jazz, one where they eventually go on to win a championship.

NBA News Roundup: Kyrie Irving fined for refusing to speak to the media

Kyrie Irving

Both Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have been fined $25,000 each due to the former's decision to not speak to the media last week.

Kyrie Irving and the Nets have been fined $25,000 by the NBA for violating league rules governing media access. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2020

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, this is NBA's explanation for the fines levied:

"The fines result from Irving's refusal on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability."

Kyrie Irving's strained relationship with media, in general, is fairly known. The 2016 NBA Champion has openly stated his dissatisfaction with reporters and broadcasters but one has to remember that there's no smoke without fire.

Last week, Kyrie Irving issued a statement suggesting his intention to let his performances on the court do the talking. But it remains to be seen whether this fine will force Irving to reconsider that decision.

Kyrie Irving issued a statement that says, in part: “My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself.”



He said he is issuing this statement instead of speaking with reporters. pic.twitter.com/ninUzAnhzC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 4, 2020

