Create
Notifications

NBA News Roundup: Shaquille O'Neal believes that he would dominate the modern NBA, Kyrie Irving's agent debunks claims about Sean Marks and Steve Nash, and more - August 10, 2022 

Irving&#039;s reported dislike of Nash has made the NBA news roundup
Irving's reported dislike of Nash has made the NBA news roundup
Karan Vinod
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
Modified Aug 10, 2022 08:44 PM IST

The NBA news cycle continues to produce headlines. The Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers have been a constant in NBA news roundups. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant's possible departure have unearthed more NBA news this week.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have also featured in this week's NBA news roundup. LeBron James is now eligible for a contract extension. However, there has been no talk of an extension yet as King James is surveying the landscape of the Lakers.

On that note, here are the latest NBA news stories brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Shaquille O'Neal's strong statement about the modern NBA

Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three
Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three

Shaquille O'Neal is arguably the most dominant player of all time. On "The Big Podcast," he said he wishes he was playing in the league right now as he would wreak havoc.

"I wish I was playing with these buttercups right now. I wish I was. I promise you. I wish I was playing. It’ll be a slaughterhouse out there," Shaq said.

youtube-cover

Kyrie Irving's agent defends his client

Irving continues to be featured in NBA news.
Irving continues to be featured in NBA news.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving's stepmother and agent, Shetallia Riley, spoke to the New York Post. She debunked the claims that Irving hates Sean Marks and Steve Nash. It was reported yesterday that Irving despises the general manager and head coach.

"I am not sure where this narrative is coming from, but Kyrie does not hate Steve nor Sean. That’s not a part of his being nor how he represents himself in the world. He’s about peace, love and acceptance," Shetallia Riley said.
Kyrie Irving does not hate Sean Marks or Steve Nash: agent trib.al/K1fW0if https://t.co/vJNCboDJSR

Giannis Antetokounmpo stars for Greece

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is presently on national team duty. He recently starred in a win over Spain in an exhibition game.

The two-time league MVP played just 20 minutes on the night but scored 31 points on 11/13 shooting from the field. He also converted two of his three three-pointers. The Greek Freak also collected 10 assists and dished out three assists. He put on a show for the 15,000 Greek fans in the arena against Spain.

K-PAP TO GIANNIS 🔨🔨https://t.co/MTBuhHfXDR

Steph Curry and Snoop Dogg donate a gym court

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six
2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Steph Curry and Snoop Dogg have donated a new gym court to the Boys & Girls Club in Long Beach, Southern California. The duo helped unveil a newly refurbished basketball court and spoke about the importance of community to the children.

Stephen Curry & Snoop Dogg donated a new gym court to the Boys & Girls Club at MLK Park in Long Beach today — the gym where Snoop “shot my first layup” https://t.co/3XsEAQXszy

Danilo Gallinari is chasing a championship with the Boston Celtics

Atlanta Hawks v New Orleans Pelicans
Atlanta Hawks v New Orleans Pelicans

In an interview with Sky Italy, Danilo Gallinari said it is a championship or bust for Boston this season. The forward will bring the roster offense off the bench.

Also Read Story Continues below
"The goal is the ring with Boston. Despite being in the NBA for 14 years, I feel excited for the next chapter in my career. At the Celtics, there are definitely many responsibilities and expectations. I have already talked with many of my new teammates and members of the coaching staff. They can’t wait to get back in action. There is great enthusiasm," Gallinari said.
Da Vinci of Italian basketball 🇮🇹🎨Happy birthday, @gallinari8888 🎂 https://t.co/R09ytClNEx

Edited by Chad Marriott

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...