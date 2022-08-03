NBA News Roundup: Shaquille O'Neal lambasts Kevin Durant for taking the easy way, Magic Johnson calls for NBA to retire number six jersey in honor of Bill Russell, and more - August 3, 2022

The NBA news cycle continues as teams and superstar talents make weekly headlines. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant rumors continue as their departure from the Brooklyn Nets gathers steam.

The LA Lakers are omnipresent in the airwaves, especially LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

On that note, here are the latest NBA news stories brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Anthony Edwards believes he will be an All-Star this upcoming season

Minnesota Timberwolves' young star Anthony Edwards is a confident man. In an interview with "Complex Sports," Edwards said he will take the next step this upcoming season and become an All-Star.

"Me personally, I want to be an All-Star Starter. I want my averages to go up. I want to win a lot of games and go deep into the playoffs," Edwards said.

Shaquille O'Neal lambasts Kevin Durant for taking the easy way out

On the "Rich Eisen Show," Shaquille O'Neal lambasted KD for taking the easy way out by submitting a trade request. Shaq said KD is probably trying to get to a contending team and believes it is easier that way.

"When you put a house together, you should live in it…You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don't want to make it work, I guess you go buy another house. You know he's probably trying to get to a contender. It's easier that way," Shaq said.

LeBron James pays homage to Vin Scully

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Twitter to pay his respects and tribute to famous sports broadcaster Vin Scully. Scully was the voice of the LA Dodgers for 67 years. He passed away at the age of 94.

"Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so damn special. #LoveLA," James wrote in his tweet.

Magic Johnson calls for Bill Russell's number to be retired

Magic Johnson said the NBA should retire the number six jersey of all teams in tribute to Bill Russell. The 11-time NBA champion donned the number six on his back throughout his illustrious career.

"Commissioner Adam Silver should retire number 6 across the @NBA in honor of Bill Russell’s legacy," Johnson tweeted.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Commissioner Adam Silver should retire number 6 across the @NBA in honor of Bill Russell’s legacy! Commissioner Adam Silver should retire number 6 across the @NBA in honor of Bill Russell’s legacy!

Goran Dragic signs with the Chicago Bulls

After spending last season with the Brooklyn Nets, Goran Dragic has signed with the Chicago Bulls for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Bulls lacked a floor general during Lonzo Ball's absence last season. Dragic seems like the ideal fit for the franchise. The terms of his contract are unknown at the moment.

