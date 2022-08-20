NBA News Roundup: Shaquille O'Neal reveals who he thinks is the best player in the world, LeBron James to play in Seattle pro-am event and more | August 20, 2022

Shaquille O'Neal is often considered one of the most physically dominating players in NBA history. O'Neal also works in the media and recently revealed who he thinks is the best player in the world today. For more than a decade, LeBron James had the distinction until the rise of several players.

Meanwhile, the Seattle pro-am basketball scene will host several NBA stars on Saturday. "The King" will play in the Crawsover tournament hosted by Jamal Crawford. It's his first time playing in Seattle since 2008.

Documentary about 2008 Redeem Team to air later this year

The Redeem Team won the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

When Team USA was formed in 2008, the goal was really simple — win the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Americans were looking to bounce back after an embarrassing showing at the 2004 Athens Olympics. That 2008 team, led by LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, won gold and was dubbed the "Redeem Team."

According to Angelique Jackson of Variety, James and Dwyane Wade are teaming up to produce a documentary about the 2008 team. It will be titled "The Redeem Team" and will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 7. The documentary is directed by Jon Weinbach, the man responsible for "The Last Dance."

"In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates," Wade said in a statement. "Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant. Our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball.

"I'm excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team."

Shaquille O'Neal reveals who he thinks is the best player in the world

Shaquille O'Neal at the Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder fight

Some NBA fans think Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world today. Others believe it's Joel Embiid or Nikola Jokic, while a few will say it's Kevin Durant or still LeBron James. For Shaquille O'Neal, it's none other than Steph Curry.

On a recent episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq" (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area), O'Neal called Curry the best player in the world. He praised the reigning NBA Finals MVP for how he became a great player. Curry was not the best player in high school and there were even doubts about his game during the draft.

"The real ones are recognized by the championships that you have," O'Neal said. "Nobody plays better than Steph Curry. He's a tough shot taker, tough shot maker. I like where he's brought his career. I love "Rocky" type stories."

"Steph wasn't highly recruited. To be able to work that hard and be the best shooter. And one of the best players in the league, he gets my props for that. I love that kid."

Nikola Jokic tops NBA Fantasy Rankings for next season

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

The 2022-23 NBA season is still two months away, but some people are already preparing for it. No, it's not the players or head coaches. They are fantasy basketball players who are looking to win money off their friends and colleagues.

Rotowire.com (h/t NBA.com) has released their preliminary Top 150 rankings for fantasy basketball next season. Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is atop the list due to his unbelievable production. Steph Curry is at No. 2, while Jayson Tatum rounds out the Top 3.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is fourth due to his lack of good free throw percentage. James Harden is at No. 5 as he looks to be in redemption mode for next season. Other players in the Top 10 include Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid.

LeBron James to play in Seattle pro-am event

LeBron James at the 2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

After showing up at the Drew League last month, LeBron James is set to play at Jamal Crawford's pro-am tournament in Seattle. James will bring in other NBA stars such as Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray and Isaiah Thomas. Top rookies Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren are also set to appear.

The tournament will be held at Seattle Pacific University on Saturday. There are scheduled games at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The games are going to be streamed live on the NBA App and NBA.com.

Fans in Seattle have been waiting a long time for someone like LeBron James to play at the local scene. The city has not experienced NBA basketball since in 2008 when the SuperSonics left and became the OKC Thunder. With the league rumored to have at least two expansion teams in the near future, Seattle is one of the possible candidates.

Pacers to build around Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers made a very big move at the trade deadline last season. The Pacers acquired Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson from the Sacramento Kings. They traded two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday.

It was the most surprising deal at the deadline since Haliburton is considered by many as one of the best young players in the league. Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan told Basketball News that they are hoping to make Haliburton as the next Reggie Miller.

"We're gonna build our team around him," Buchanan said. "We see him as hopefully being the next Reggie Miller. We had a Reggie Miller mural painted on a building in downtown Indianapolis. I think our dream is that one day Tyrese will have (his own) up somewhere in downtown Indianapolis."

