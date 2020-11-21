NBA News Roundup: Sought after free agent Kris Dunn moves to the Atlanta Hawks, Moe Harkless signs a $3.6M deal with Miami Heat

The NBA free agency season is off to an exciting start, and NBA rumors have linked key players to some surprising destinations this offseason. There was major speculation surrounding the future of small forward Moe Harkless and guard Kris Dunn, who have now moved to new teams. Let's check out the recent developments on that front in the latest edition of the NBA news roundup.

NBA News Roundup: Moe Harkless chooses Miami Heat in free agency, signs 1 year, 3.6 million deal

After spending a year with the New York Knicks, versatile small forward Moe Harkless already exploring his options ahead of the offseason. Considered a 3&D specialist in the NBA, the former LA Clippers man was expected to get a lucrative contract with teams lining up to sign him.

The latest NBA news update reveals that Moe Harkless is set to sign a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Eastern Conference champions Miami Heat. As per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Harkless turned down bigger deals to move to Miami Heat and will look to explore options in 2021, as his deal is only a year long. Moe Harkless will be a good fit in Miami, as head coach Erik Spoelstra places great value on shooting and defense.

Free agent F Moe Harkless has agreed to a one-year, $3.6M deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Kris Dunn ends speculation about his future by moving to Atlanta Hawks

Chicago Bulls' Kris Dunn was one of the surprise finds of the last season, as the athletic point guard put in some dazzling displays on the defensive end for his team. After locking down opposition guards on the perimeter consistently throughout last season, Dunn made it clear that he was looking to move to a more ambitious team.

As per the recent NBA news update, Dunn has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks. With talented youngsters Trae Young and Kevin Huerter on their roster, the Hawks will hope that the addition of Dunn will add some defensive steel to their back-court.

A DPOY candidate in the 2019-20 NBA season, the Atlanta Hawks will present an opportunity for Kris Dunn to finally experience playoff basketball in his NBA career.

Free agent guard Kris Dunn has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Player option on the second year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

