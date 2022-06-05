NBA News Roundup: Steph Curry confident about Warriors bouncing back in NBA Finals Game 2, analyst suggests Darvin Ham to convince Russell Westbrook to take up 6th man role, and more | June 5th, 2022 

Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is just hours away.

The Warriors endured a disappointing loss in the first match of the series. Despite being in the driver's seat entering the fourth period, leading by 12 points, they lost the tie by the same margin (120-108). The Celtics hammered them 40-16 in the closing 12 minutes of the game to steal homecourt advantage.

Steph Curry bagged 34 points in the loss. He seemed confident that the Dubs have what it takes to bounce back as they have undergone difficult obstacles during this postseason run.

Steph Curry backs the Warriors to make a strong comeback in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics

Steph Curry in action during 2022 NBA Finals - Game One

The Golden State Warriors blew a stellar opportunity to begin the NBA Finals on a winning note. They will be keen to make amends in Sunday's Game 2. Dubs talisman Steph Curry seems to be in great spirits ahead of this all-important clash. He believes the team can bounce back from the Game 1 loss.

Story continues below ad

Here's what he said during Saturday's media availability session ahead of Game 2 (via ESPN):

"Even moments throughout the regular season where things are starting to get away from us a little bit at times," Curry said after practice on Saturday. "How are we going to flip the script and get things back on the right track? We usually responded pretty well."

Curry got off to a hot start, dropping 34 points in Game 1. He scored a record-breaking 21 points, hitting six threes in the first quarter alone. The rest of the group, mainly Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, will have to step up to help the Warriors even the series with a win in Game 2.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM Steph Curry says these Warriors have bounced back before. “Even moments throughout the regular season where things are starting to get away from us… kind of have your 'Come-to-Jesus' moment.” Asked if this is one of those moments, Steph said, “absolutely” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… Steph Curry says these Warriors have bounced back before. “Even moments throughout the regular season where things are starting to get away from us… kind of have your 'Come-to-Jesus' moment.” Asked if this is one of those moments, Steph said, “absolutely” espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

Story continues below ad

Chris Mannix says Darvin Ham's first order of business should be to convince Russell Westbrook to take up a 6th man role

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook struggled in his first year with the LA Lakers during the 2021-22 NBA season. He failed to adapt to an off-the-ball role alongside LeBron James, which affected his production. He averaged around 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game. His points tally is the lowest since the 2009-10 season.

Story continues below ad

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/frank-vogel-on… Frank Vogel when asked if they've talked about the possibility of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench: "We've talked about everything.” Frank Vogel when asked if they've talked about the possibility of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench: "We've talked about everything.”lakersnation.com/frank-vogel-on… https://t.co/YWBRku36c9

Many analysts suggested that the Lakers and Westbrook should explore using him in a "sixth-man" role. However, the player and the franchise never actively used that tactic. Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix brought that suggestion to light again. Here's what he said when making an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show recently:

“If Darvin Ham is being told unequivocally that Russell Westbrook will be part of this team? To me, his first order of business is sitting down with Russell Westbrook and say, ‘Russ, you can extend your career by five years if you become a sixth man.’”

Story continues below ad

Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. listed questionable for Game 2

Golden State Warriors v Miami Heat

The Golden State Warriors may have to take to the court without three key role players against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals Game 2. Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. are questionable for Sunday's game. Payton didn't feature in the last game, either. He has made himself available, though, and could play on Sunday.

Story continues below ad

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Gary Payton II: “I’m available. Ready to go. Just waiting on the call.” He said there’s no discomfort in elbow. “I try to tell (Steve Kerr) I’m ready every day.” Gary Payton II: “I’m available. Ready to go. Just waiting on the call.” He said there’s no discomfort in elbow. “I try to tell (Steve Kerr) I’m ready every day.”

Payton's defense will come in handy for the Warriors. He can also score quick points off the bench, something the Dubs desperately needed in the last match. Meanwhile, Porter and Iguodala played efficiently in Game 1. The former scored 12 points on four of five shooting from the arc, while Iguodala bagged seven points and three assists in only 12 minutes.

Mikal Bridges opens up on Suns' Game 7 loss to Mavericks

Story continues below ad

Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns - Game Seven

The Phoenix Suns' record-breaking 2021-22 NBA season came to a disappointing end in the playoffs. They were hammered 123-90 by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semis at home in their season-ending match.

Phoenix was down by 46-points at one stage and never found their way back into the game. They became only the second team in NBA history to not make the Conference Finals, despite registering a 64-win season. Forward Mikal Bridges opened up about the loss on JJ Redick's podcast, "The Old Man & The Three," saying:

Story continues below ad

"We all thought we was gonna win in Dallas (in Game 6), and then, you know, once they won because right now it's like, even though it was home advantage, it's like, you know better than me, like Game 7 is just up for grabs. I don't think you're gonna feel the homecourt advantage as much because they're so confident now it's like, there's really nothing to lose."

Bridges continued:

"Yeah, it got real scary. I remember I just looked up. I just felt they were just scoring every time, and just god damn feel, and all of that, I could hear every time they scored, and just the energy every single time, and we're not scoring that much, like at all. I just look up, I just see the score and I'm like, man, going a half down 30 is just ridiculous."

Story continues below ad

Draymond Green lashes out at critics for mercilessly trolling him after his poor outing in Game 1

Draymond Green in action during 2022 NBA Finals - Game One

Draymond Green held himself accountable for not performing at his best during the Golden State Warriors Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics. The forward registered only four points on two of 12 shooting. He also missed all four of his three-point attempts. Fans and critics mocked him for his off-night.

Story continues below ad

Green didn't hesitate to hit back, tweeting:

"Let me guess…. Go to the gym Draymond you suck? I’ve been there already! How about Go watch film y’all Took an L? did that last night and today and will watch more later… SHUT UP!!

Draymond Green @Money23Green Let me guess…. Go to the gym Draymond you suck? I’ve been there already! How about Go watch film y’all Took an L? did that last night and today and will watch more later… SHUT UP!! Let me guess…. Go to the gym Draymond you suck? I’ve been there already! How about Go watch film y’all Took an L? did that last night and today and will watch more later… SHUT UP!! 😂😂😂😂

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far