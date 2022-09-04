NBA News Roundup: Stephen Curry reveals which team he would play for apart from the Warriors, Gilbert Arenas highlights why 4x champion may never be called the GOAT, and more | September 4, 2022 

NBA & Warriors' superstar Steph Curry has dominated the headlines of late. The two-time MVP revealed that his hometown franchise, the Charlotte Hornets, is the only other team he would play for.

Meanwhile, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas weighed in on Curry's case to be involved in the GOAT conversation. Arenas believes Curry's small frame will keep him away from being called the GOAT.

Here is the latest buzz surrounding the NBA as of September 4, 2022.

Steph Curry reveals he would play for the Charlotte Hornets apart from the Golden State Warriors

Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors

More often than not, NBA player want to play for their hometown franchises. Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry is no exception and wants to play for his hometown team, the Charlotte Hornets.

Curry was recently presented with the key to the city of Charlotte. When asked about an alternate team he would play for if not the Warriors, he said:

"I always said I wanted to finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means to me. The experiences and the teammates and the journey that we've been on. People always say, 'Do you wanna play one year for the Hornets and come back?'"

However, Curry clarified that it's not something he is actively pursuing. He stated that it's just an option he would explore if he wasn't playing for the Warriors.

"No, no, I'm not breaking any news," Curry said. "I'm not making any promises. All I would say is if there was a team I did wanna play for that wasn't the Warriors, that would be it."

Gilbert Arenas highlights Steph Curry's small stature would keep him away from the NBA's GOAT conversation

Steph Curry in action during 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas believes Steph Curry won't be considered a GOAT because of his small frame. Curry has achieved a lot in his NBA career, He's considered a top-ten player on the all-time lists by several fans and analysts.

However, Arenas reckons his highlight reels lacking fantastic dunks and athletic feats weakens his case to be considered in the GOAT conversation. Here's what Areans said regarding this during an interview with VLAD TV:

"He's gonna always be slighted because he's little. We have this idea of what a GOAT is supposed to be, 6'6 and above. And when it comes to smaller guys, you have to do so much more to get the same credit."

Arenas continued:

"He's not a highlight reel when it comes to jumping and dunking and all this aerial stuff. He's a floor general. When you do a highlight reel and you have all the GOATs, you got one that's just purely mesmerizing on shots."

Watch the full interview below:

NBA star Kyrie Irving believes LeBron James took ‘crazy burdens’ as a leader

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James have had an on-and-off relationship. However, they have shown tremendous mutual respect over the past few months. Irving recently appeared on HBO's 'The Shop,' a show co-produced by James. During that episode, Irving opened up on his time in Cleveland and his partnership with LeBron, saying (via Fadeaway World):

“I was drafted into that Cleveland emotional train when the prodigal son, Chosen One, has left. Emotionally I was dealing with things I had no idea [about], had nothing to do with me. Absolutely nothing. So when I took on that pressure as my own, I started feeling like, I got to bring Cleveland back to the promised land. That was a solo act.”

Irving added:

"The greatest thing I would tell the youth is, superheroes need help. The leader of the team doesn’t always have to take on the burden... And ‘Bron took on crazy burdens.”

Irving has been rumored to reunite with LeBron James all summer. However, with Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn, it seems like the dynamic point guard will play out the final year of his contract with the Nets.

Irving will be a free agent next off-season, and the Lakers could generate cap space to sign a max player, so a reunion for the 2016 champions is still on the cards in the city of Los Angeles.

Amar’e Stoudemire is confident Kevin Durant and Steve Nash will work things out

Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are heading into a tricky situation as the new season begins. Superstar Kevin Durant has agreed to stay, despite handing in his trade request. His initial stand of wanting coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks gone seems to have relented.

KD will now play for Nash, and it'll be interesting to see their dynamic after the former asked owner Joe Tsai to fire the latter. Former Nets assistant coach Amar'e Stoudamire believes Durant and Nash will work things out. During an interview with Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stoudamire said:

“Both of those guys are egoless. Steve was an egoless player. Kevin Durant is also an egoless player. He wants to win. He wants to make his teammates better. So, I think with those two guys who have that type of mentality and personality, it’ll work out for them.”

Tim Hardaway says Kyle Lowry isn’t fat, he wears football pads

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry has been frequently criticized for being overweight. However, former Heat star Tim Hardaway claimed that the former All-Star wears football pads to make himself look bigger. Here's what Hardaway said to The Sun Sentinel:

“I want you to write this, Kyle Lowry is not fat. He’s not fat and overweight. He wears these football pads under him to make him look like he’s bigger."

He continued:

"He’s way slimmer than what you think he is. I’ve been telling folks that for the longest. And everybody’s like, ‘No, he’s overweight.’ No, the guy is not overweight. It’s that he needs to stay healthy to stay in shape.”

Lowry is aiming to have a successful year with the Heat. His first season with the team didn't go according to plan, with injuries troubling him throughout the NBA postseason. Some of his viral pictures suggest he has been in top shape this offseason, so it will be interesting to see how he bounces back.

