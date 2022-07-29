NBA News Roundup: Steph Curry throws first pitch at Oakland Athletics' game, NASCAR team to feature LeBron James' Family Foundation's colors on their car for upcoming race, and more - July 28th, 2022

The dog days of the NBA offseason are here as the draft, free agency and summer league are in the rearview mirror. Superstars are resting and enjoying the summer with their families while investing and staying active in their philanthropic activities.

Let's take a look at some of the news stories from around the NBA in the last 24 hours.

Aron Baynes signs a deal with NBL's Brisbane Bullets and could return to the NBA

Aron Baynes representing Australia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Aron Baynes is trying to rejuvenate his career after suffering a major injury during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He signed a deal with the NBL's Brisbane Bullets of Australia with a clause that allows him to leave if he gets into the NBA. Thus, there is a chance that the big man might return to the league.

He averaged 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for Toronto in 2020-21 and a career-high 11.5 points for Phoenix in 2019-20.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported:

"A year after a freak fall at the Tokyo Olympics left him hospitalized for months and derailed his career, NBA veteran center Aron Baynes has agreed to return to basketball with the Brisbane Bullets, agent Daniel Moldovan told ESPN. It's a two-year deal to join the NBL side but has a provision that would allow Baynes to leave and return to the NBA."

OKC Thunder hiring former Sixers executive to help in drafting process

Vince Rozman with the Philadelphia 76ers

The OKC Thunder have a plethora of draft picks in their war chest and will need an expert in the area of identifying talent. As reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, they are hiring former Philadelphia 76ers executive Vince Rozman as the vice president of identification and intelligence. Rozman started out as an intern with the Sixers and worked his way up the ranks to an executive after 15 years.

Steph Curry and his wife throw first pitch at an Oakland A's game

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, throw the first pitch at an Oakland Athletics game [Source: AP]

Recently crowned NBA champion Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, threw the first pitch at an Oakland Athletics game on Wednesday. They were representing their charitable foundation "Eat. Learn. Play." and were wearing named jerseys while throwing the pitches. The Athletics' organization had jerseys and gear ready for Curry with his name and No. 30 in the team's locker room.

Curry and his wife's pitches were hilarious. Two catchers lined up simultaneously for them, and Ayesha ended up throwing her pitch at Steph's catcher. The reigning NBA Finals MVP, meanwhile, threw his pitch at least two feet outside, which forced the catcher, A's manager Mark Kotsay, to leap.

Curry and Ayesha took a picture with Kotsay and first base coach Eric Martins after Curry signed the baseball.

RFK Racing to feature LeBron James Family Foundation paint scheme for race at Michigan

Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford displays LeBron James Family Foundation colors for the Michigan race

CNBC's Jess Golden reported that RFK Racing will feature the LeBron James Family Foundation paint scheme on Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford for the NASCAR Race at Michigan on Aug. 7. James is a minority owner of Fenway Sports Group, which owns stakes in the English Premier League's Liverpool FC, MLB's Boston Red Sox and NASCAR's RFK Racing, among others.

Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, said, as reported by WYKC's Ben Axelrod:

"To see our Foundation represented alongside one of the most iconic racing teams in NASCAR shows our kids from Akron that anything is possible and nothing is out of reach for them.

"It’s incredible that our partners at RFK Racing have created this opportunity for them to connect with racing in a meaningful way that opens up a whole new world of possibilities for our kids and families."

Draymond Green's mother would love for him to play for the Detroit Pistons

Draymond Green celebrates with his daughter, Kyla Green, after winning the 2022 NBA Finals.

There is constant debate over whether the Golden State Warriors will offer Draymond Green a max contract extension. Four major Dubs players are extension eligible this summer: Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Green.

Paying them and keeping everyone happy would entail a colossal total bill of roughly $564 million. That's a number owner Joe Lacob is unwilling to touch, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II.

Green, however, is a franchise legend and one of its championship pillars. He expects to receive a four-year extension either this summer or the next one. Nevertheless, Bay Area fans are debating whether the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year would get the max extension.

Meanwhile, Green's mother has chimed in. She replied to a WarriorsTalk tweet:

"Alot of you are saying he shouldnt get MAX but guys that hasn't won anything get BREAD based off potential! #MANGONE"

When a fan suggested that he would look good in a Detroit Pistons jersey, she said she would love it if Green played for his hometown Pistons. Green would be just 90 miles away from home.

Mary B @BabersGreen @HellaADZ 90 miles from me! I'm a Piston fan for life my ninja! @HellaADZ 90 miles from me! I'm a Piston fan for life my ninja!

