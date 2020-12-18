NBA News Roundup: "That has nothing to do with me" - Kawhi Leonard rubbishes Johnny Wilkes rumors as league investigates LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has shut down all links to Johnny Wilkes amidst an ongoing investigation by the league into the LA Clippers' dealings last offseason. Wilkes has gained the spotlight in NBA news roundups by suing Jerry West for $2.5 million, claiming that he helped the latter in securing Leonard's signature.

Kawhi Leonard sent shockwaves in the NBA when he decided to snub the LA Lakers in free agency and joined their city rivals. The move was supposed to turn the fortunes of the LA Clippers but that hasn't been the case so far out.

Speaking after the preseason game against Utah Jazz, Kawhi Leonard was asked about the Johnny Wilkes situation. Leonard denied the allegations and claimed that it was just another ploy to earn some money.

“Not at all. That has nothing to do with me coming here. I’m from LA. I grew up here my whole life. Out here, people try to find any way to get some money. It probably won’t be the last. I know a lot of people out here,” said Leonard.

Reading the Clippers/Jerry West suit, and the plaintiff, Johnny Wilkes, says he passed along "vital" info that he alleges was exactly what Leonard wanted to hear as a FA. Feels like some of this info the team could have realized on its own, but curious what readers think. pic.twitter.com/7gCzH4SS14 — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 18, 2020

Wilkes is reportedly a friend of Leonard's uncle Dennis Robertson. He has claimed that he leveraged his contacts as part of a deal with LA Clippers executive Jerry West in return for money.

NBA News Roundup: Kawhi Leonard looking forward to the new season with LA Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

Moving on, Kawhi Leonard addressed questions regarding the LA Clippers' preparations for the upcoming campaign. He was asked about how the team's offense was coming along.

"I think we're still building. We had a little bit of miscues of not running our offense to the last option, but it's gonna be like that. We're gonna be up and down but as long as we're trending upwards, I'll be happy... I just wanna play better basketball this year, last year was way too much ISO basketball," Kawhi concluded.

Advertisement

The LA Clippers play the LA Lakers in their season opener on 22nd December.

Also read: Utah Jazz 125-105 LA Clippers - Twitter in splits over Kawhi Leonard's mask as his side goes winless in NBA Preseason 2020-21