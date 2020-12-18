Utah Jazz 125-105 LA Clippers: Twitter in splits over Kawhi Leonard's mask as his side goes winless in NBA Preseason 2020-21

In yet another game where they refused to play their starters for extended minutes, LA Clippers lost their final preseason game to the Utah Jazz 105-125. They started strong and led after the first quarter but got massively outdone from the three-point line for the rest of the night. Ty Lue still has a lot of work to do to considering his side got blown out for the third time in four games.

Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic led the scoring for the Utah Jazz with 20 points apiece. Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell showed some great court vision with eight assists. For the LA Clippers, Paul George brought his two-way dexterity to the table. However, the only real positive coming out of the game for them was the defensive performance of Mfiondu Kabengele.

LA Clippers lose the three-point battle to Utah Jazz in the first half

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz were largely inefficient to start the first quarter. Bojan Bogdanovic did rake up a quick seven points but Donovan Mitchell struggled from the field. Interestingly, Patrick Beverley was the leading scorer for the LA Clippers in the first quarter.

Wow, what a pass from Donovan to Rudy after driving and sucking in the defense. Just an excellent play to pick up his fifth assist. — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) December 18, 2020

If you say the Clippers need a “real” point guard, you’ve never watched Pat Bev play. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 18, 2020

Patrick Beverley already up to 8 points with a rebound and an assist on 3-of-3 shooting in the first five minutes of play for the Clippers. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 18, 2020

We woulda kicked the 💩 out of DEN with Bogey. — Josh Roberts 🇵🇾 (@jayjazz3) December 18, 2020

The biggest incident in the early minutes was certainly Kabengele swatting Rudy Gobert inside the paint. The former had a great night overall.

KABENGELE IS SONNING RUDY GOBERT. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 18, 2020

Mfiondu Kabengele rejects Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/E9g2qmhh3S — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) December 18, 2020

Patrick Beverley to Rudy Gobert after Gobert's foul on Mfiondu Kabengele: "Ain't block that one, Rudy!" — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 18, 2020

In the second quarter though, the Utah Jazz just switched on the afterburners and pulled clear. They took a whopping 31 attempts from downtown, making 13 of them. In comparison, the LA Clippers only had six.

FI BLOCK AND A KENNARD THREE ON THE OTHER END INJECT MY DAMN VEINS WITH THAT COVID 19 VACCINE — $ (@got__kash) December 18, 2020

Luke Kennard helped the offense with his 10 points but they weren't enough as Utah Jazz pulled ahead 58-48 at halftime.

Utah Jazz keep LA Clippers at bay in the second half

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard started the second half strongly for the LA Clippers, managing two quick three-pointers to narrow the gap. However, he was taken off midway through the third quarter and that was it for him. George made the most of his physicality and got to the free-throw line often but too was it for him.

Paul George has dropped his shoulder and sought contact on a number of drives vs. Utah, a play that indicates his shoulders are indeed feeling as good as he has said. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 18, 2020

The Utah Jazz entered the fourth quarter leading LA Clippers 90-78. End to end stuff was on display for the rest of the tie but it was primarily about individual brilliance. Clarkson managed 11 points in the entirety of the second half while Amir Coffey showcased his ability to score at the rim. Kabengele also scored a few buckets to cap off the night.

Clarkson flipping that in like it was nothing. Like me casually taking another lemon Oreo — Jingle James Hansen (@hansenjames) December 18, 2020

Man! I’m pumped!!! 3 NEWBLOODS in the game at the same time!!! L.A. Clippers vs. The Utah Jazz!!! Mann, Kabengele, and The Great Trent Forrest!!! Florida State Basketball!!! The #NEWBLOODS! We here! And we ain’t going no where!🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🍢🦍🦍🦍🦍🦍 🗣NEWBLOODS! — Charlton C.Y. Young (@CoachSEEWHY12) December 18, 2020

here's a bunch of threes if you're into that sort of thing pic.twitter.com/z9Vkq7UDF8 — utahjazz (@utahjazz) December 18, 2020

It's impossible for an LA Clippers game to play out without a few Kawhi Leonard trolls.

This is the 4th day in a row we’ve seen Kawhi smiling.



2020 is out of control. pic.twitter.com/gKffm30ZVT — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 18, 2020

I’m not trying to criticize Kawhi’s mask, but if he gets those phone cords tangled up it’s gonna be a situation. pic.twitter.com/xEcRz6XkpI — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) December 18, 2020

Kawhi Leonard out here lookin' like Bane 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kRs1WHOAU6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 18, 2020

