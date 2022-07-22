NBA News Roundup: Tim Legler impressed by Steph Curry’s ESPYS performance, Shaquille O’Neal says he would drop 60 points against 2017 Warriors team, and more | July 22nd, 2022 

Steph Curry's ESPYS performance as a host has garnered positive reactions around NBA circles. Curry showed a different side of himself at the annual sports awards show. He was at his best, roasting rival players and teams. Curry stepped out of his comfort zone and owned the stage, which saw him receive compliments from various NBA analysts.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal claimed he would have dropped 60 points against the 2017 Warriors if they didn't double-team him. O'Neal's comments were a response to Steph Curry picking the 2017 Warriors to beat the 2001 Lakers team.

Follow the latest NBA news as of July 22, 2022, below.

Tim Legler lauds Steph Curry for stepping out of his comfort zone and hosting the ESPYS

Steph Curry and his Warriors teammates at the 2022 ESPYs - Backstage

ESPN analyst Tim Legler was impressed by Steph Curry's ESPYS hosting skills. Hosting a nationally televised event of that caliber isn't easy, but Curry did a phenomenal job. The Warriors superstar had to step out of his comfort zone as he roasted rival teams and players.

Curry is a fierce competitor on the court. He has always shown respect for his opponents through his words and gestures. However, he had to dig into his alternate personality to make sure his ESPYS debut as a host was perfect. Here's Legler's reaction to that:

"Yeah, I thought he was great. I mean, I can't imagine anything more terrifying. To be thrown into something where you're out of your element and on live television. In front of all those people and you get spicy with some guys that you still play against. It's probably not really in his character to do it. I thought he did a great job."

Shaquille O’Neal responds to Steph Curry picking 2017 Warriors to beat the 2001 Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Shaquille O'Neal was never going to sit back and accept Steph Curry picking the Warriors 2017 team to beat his 2001 Lakers team. Curry brought up that Golden State had three stars in him, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, while LA relied on Shaq and Kobe Bryant to produce the results.

However, Shaq responded to those comments, claiming the 2001 Lakers were the best team ever. Here's what O'Neal said on 'The Big Podcast' about this:

"My team that went 15-1, that's the best team ever created, 'cause we should have gone 16-0. I say we can win that because who's gonna guard me and Kobe (Bryant), right? They say, obviously, 'We feel like we can win. I don't know who can guard Shaq, but I don't know who would guard me and Klay, either, and three is better than two.'

"Here's my rebuttal. Once they get hot, 'D Fish (Derek Fisher), send them to the hole, Imma lay their a** out. Steph, Klay and KD (Kevin Durant). Imma touch their a** all the way up.' And you know who gonna have a lot of points? The center."

O'Neal was a beast in his prime and arguably the most dominant NBA player of all time. Once he had the ball in his hands inside the paint, the odds of him converting that into a bucket were off the charts.

NBA analyst believes Jayson Tatum is under immense pressure next season

Jayson Tatum in action during the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Jayson Tatum recorded the best NBA season of his career last campaign. He led the Boston Celtics to the Finals. He won the Conference Finals MVP honors after outplaying players like Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler.

The Celtics were the favorites to beat the Golden State Warriors and win the title. However, they fell short, giving up a 2-1 lead, losing the contest in six games. Tatum produced only 22 points per game, shooting 35% from the field. Meanwhile, his counterpart, Steph Curry, was in the form of his life during the series as he averaged 31.2 points, six rebounds and five assists, shooting on a 48/44/85 split.

ESPN analyst Tim Legler believes Jayson Tatum will be under immense pressure next season. He has to be at his best when the stakes get high as he is the Celtics' best player. Here's what Legler said on ESPN's NBA Today show:

"Jayson Tatum did not play well in the NBA Finals. He was outplayed by Golden State's best player. For Boston to win that series, their best player needed to be the best player on the floor often enough for them to get to four before Golden State got to four. And it didn't happen."

Max Kellerman thinks James Harden could ask for more money after opting out next season

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

James Harden took a $15 million pay cut this offseason to return to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency. The purpose of Harden accepting a discounted salary was to help the Philadelphia 76ers improve their roster. They managed to add PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr. to their roster, along with DeAnthony Melton.

Harden signed a two-year $68.6 million deal with a player option for the 2023-24 NBA season. ESPN analyst Max Kellerman believes Harden will likely demand a max deal by opting out next offseason. Here's what Kellerman said on ESPN's KJM show:

"Even when Tom Brady kicked the can down the road, he's always constantly getting an influx of cash. But, to be fair, Brady doing that allowed the Patriots to be great for a long, long time."

Cuttino Mobley believes Kevin Durant should accept his mistake and move to the Warriors

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant's future with the Brooklyn Nets is up in the air. The "Slim Reaper" reportedly demanded a trade to move out of New York. Several contenders, including the Golden State Warriors, have shown interest in acquiring the Nets talisman.

Former NBA player Cuttino Mobley believes Durant should set his differences aside and reunite with the Golden State Warriors. Here's what Mobley said during a recent appearance on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" podcast:

“Whatever happened between Kevin and the Golden State organization, do you swallow your ego and go back? Listen, ‘Hey, I thought it was gonna be cool over here, and it’s not. They’re double-teaming me. It’s harder. It’s easier when I had Steph (Curry) on this side and Klay (Thompson) on this side and Draymond and (coach) Steve Kerr.’”

However, Brooklyn's asking price is steep, leading to no movement regarding a move for Durant. The Warriors have assets that could entice the Nets to engage in a possible deal. While Durant doesn't have Golden State on his wishlist, the franchise isn't willing to shake up their current roster that helped them win a title last month, either. So a reunion between the two parties remains unlikely.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far