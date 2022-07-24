NBA News Roundup: Trae Young and John Collins lose Drew League game, analyst believes Russell Westbrook’s career could end like Allen Iverson’s, and more | July 24th, 2022

Teams have been participating in Pro-Am tournaments like the Drew League in Los Angeles to ramp up their conditioning.

Atlanta Hawks duo Trae Young and John Collins were the latest to participate in the Drew League. Surprisingly, they suffered an upset loss as both stars underperformed during the contest.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook continues to dominate the offseason headlines. Speculation has grown regarding his future with the LA Lakers. Analysts and critics believe that if Westbrook gets traded, he will likely get bought out by his next team. The market remains thin for him, especially after his dismal debut campaign with the Lakers.

Here's the latest buzz around the NBA as of July 24th, 2022.

Trae Young and John Collins combine for 13 of 32 shooting in Drew League loss

Oklahoma City Thunder v Atlanta Hawks

NBA players are expected to dominate Pro-Am tournament games. Their skill and talent level allows them to have the edge. However, it may not always be an easy task to achieve the desired results. Trae Young and John Collins teamed up for the Black Pearl Elite in Saturday's Drew League showcase.

The Hawks duo combined for 38 points, shooting an inefficient 13 of 32 from the floor. Young registered 22 points, seven assists and seven steals, making seven of 16 shots from the field. Collins had 16 points and 12 rebounds on six of 16 shooting.

Overtime @overtime @jcollins20_ @DrewLeague So dope to see Trae & JC get buckets at the Drew 🤞 @TheTraeYoung So dope to see Trae & JC get buckets at the Drew 🤞 @TheTraeYoung @jcollins20_ @DrewLeague https://t.co/RUeIWbBEO9

They produced plenty of highlight plays on the night, but their rough moments overshadowed those. Collins became the first NBA player to foul out of a Drew League game, while Young missed a couple of free throws down the stretch.

NBA Analyst believes Russell Westbrook’s career could end like Allen Iverson's

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

Russell Westbrook could take time to find his next suitor if the Lakers trade him and his new employers agree to a contract buyout. The market for Westbrook is thin. There aren't many teams who would be keen to sign him to fill a starting role.

The potential Hall of Famer recorded an underwhelming debut season with the Lakers last campaign. His inability to adapt to the new system was on display, which could be something teams around the NBA have probably noted.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps believes Westbrook isn't a great fit anywhere around the league and could endure a similar ending to his career like Allen Iverson did. Here's what Bontemps said regarding this on 'The Hoop Collective Podcast':

"I don't think he fits in anywhere. Let the Ant-Man cook ... Russ is got a lot of ... I don't know if anyone got the same culture or cache as Allen.

"He's very similar from his approach on the court, to his cache within the NBA fanbase, to the sort of iconic nature of which he carries himself. It's just hard to look at him and not see it ending the exact same way."

Draymond Green denied access by a guard for a workout at the UCLA training facility

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade & Rally

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green found himself in a surprising situation. A well-known public figure, Green was denied access to go for a workout at the UCLA training facility by a security guard.

Green eventually made his way into the training center. The Warriors forward was surrounded by fans who recognized him, but the security guard gave him a tough time.

Here's a video of the incident:

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via lavidadejose/TikTok) Draymond Green ( @Money23Green ) was almost denied access to his own workout at UCLA by a clueless security guard 🤦🏽‍♂️(via lavidadejose/TikTok) Draymond Green (@Money23Green) was almost denied access to his own workout at UCLA by a clueless security guard 🤦🏽‍♂️(via lavidadejose/TikTok) https://t.co/C2ouQGk4M4

Analyst claims 76ers hopes of winning the title depend on James Harden’s performances

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four 2022 NBA playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers have James Harden to thank for their roster improvements this offseason. They added a piece like PJ Tucker to the fold, along with Danuel House Jr. and DeAnthony Melton. That was possible because Harden took a $15 million pay cut to re-sign with the team in free agency.

However, it wouldn't mean much if Harden fails to perform like a superstar-caliber player. The former NBA MVP couldn't make much difference for the team during their playoff run last year. The Sixers will be banking on him to turn things around and provide Joel Embiid with the support he has been in dire need of over the years.

ESPN's Tim McMahon outlined that the 76ers' hopes of winning the title hinge on Harden's showings next campaign. Here's what he said regarding this on 'The Hoop Collective Podcast':

"They have positioned themselves to where if James Harden is some version of Houston ... and if he can be and Embiid is healthy, they're absolutely a championship contender.

"If he's the guy who we saw huffing and puffing and you know trying to avoid the ball in the playoff series against the Heat then that's probably about how far as they go."

Colin Cowherd against Warriors possibly pursuing Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

The Golden State Warriors have emerged as a possible suitor for Kevin Durant, who has demanded a trade to move out of Brooklyn. The Warriors have the assets to entice the Brooklyn Nets. However, Warriors GM Bob Myers recently shut down the possibility of a reunion with KD.

The Dubs have maintained a solid balance between staying a contender and developing young talent. Signing Durant would mean they would have to alter their roster-building plans. Young players like Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga could be a part of that deal.

NBA analyst Colin Cowherd believes the Warriors should rule themselves out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. He thinks Myers doesn't want to give coach Steve Kerr a headache by bringing back Durant, who is "high maintenance" and difficult to coach.

Here's what Cowherd said on his podcast regarding this:

"Some people are high maintenance, and some people are low maintenance, and Steph is really low maintenance, and KD is high maintenance.

"So, when you coach the Warriors, Steve Kerr acknowledged his last year with KD was not fun. Draymond Green has acknowledged, KD bristled at a lot of Kerr's coaching."

Cowherd added:

"I think it's a lot of that. We've already seen it. Draymond Green has been quoted saying it was difficult. KD is somebody you've gotta manage. You don't really have to manage Steph Curry. Regardless of who's better, some people are just a lot."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far