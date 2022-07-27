NBA News Roundup: TV personality reacts to TNT possibly losing Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal recalls the loss to Hakeem Olajuwon in the 1995 NBA Finals, and more - July 27, 2022 

The circulation of NBA news continues. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant continue to make NBA news with rumors of a departure from the Brooklyn Nets. Russell Westbrook's future remains uncertain after leaving his long-time agent.

The Miami Heat and New York Knicks have also featured heavily on the airwaves. Both teams are looking to add Donovan Mitchell.

Here is the NBA News Roundup for July 27, 2022, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Charles Barkley could walk away from Inside the NBA for LIV Golf

2022 American Century Championship - Round Two

"Inside the NBA" is inarguably the best basketball show on television. Former NBA superstar Charles Barkley could walk away from the show to participate in the LIV golf tournament. This story has been one of the biggest in the NBA news roundup. The show on TNT could lose one of its most influential figures. Rich Eisen spoke about the importance of Barkley to the network.

"We would all lose out [and] not only because 'Inside the NBA' is arguably the best studio sports show ever and his insight on the NBA. If we lose that, it would be a loss for all of us.

“He is the envy of any broadcasting he’s on. If he joins the LIV Tour, it seems that he runs the risk of no longer being in Turner, which would be a loss for all of us," Eisen said.

Shaquille O'Neal recalls the loss to Hakeem Olajuwon in the 1995 NBA Finals

Shaq continues to be omnipresent in NBA news roundup

Shaquille O'Neal recently recalled the effect the loss to the Houston Rockets led by Hakeem Olajuwon in the 1995 NBA Finals had on him. Shaq spoke about focusing on becoming the undisputed best player after that loss.

"After making it to the finals in ’95 & getting embarrassed by Hakeem Olajuwon, I said to myself, 'If I ever go back, I gotta put on a performance so dominant that it won’t be a question who the champ is," Shaq said.

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB Shaq on ‘95 NBA Finals loss to Olajuwon’s Rockets: “After making it to the Finals in ’95 & getting embarrassed by Hakeem Olajuwon, I said to myself, ‘if I ever go back, I gotta put on a performance so dominant that it won’t be a question who the champ is.”



Larry Bird no longer involved with the Indiana Pacers

2018 NBA Draft Combine - Day 1

According to Scott Agness, the Indiana Pacers beat writer, three-time NBA champion Larry Bird is no longer part of the Indiana Pacers. Bird is not seen at workouts conducted by the Pacers. The franchise no longer employs Bird. Agness spoke about the absence of Bird at the pre-draft workouts.

"That was not a surprise to the Pacers. I have been told for months that he no longer has an active role within the franchise, and in my recent conversation with Kevin Pritchard, the president of basketball operations, he confirmed that was the case," Agness wrote.

Soccer star Ousmane Dembele copies Steph Curry's celebration

Curry has been a constant feature of the NBA news roundup this season

Steph Curry's infamous "night-night" celebration, which debuted in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, has transcended the sport. Soccer and FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele pulled this celebration in a pre-season friendly against Juventus. Dembele celebrated like Curry after scoring. The NBA Finals MVP tweeted his reaction.

Kevin Durant seen at the premiere of NYC Point Gods

KD has consistently featured in NBA news roundup this summer

"NYC Point Gods," a series produced by Kevin Durant, had its premiere yesterday, where KD was seen with fellow celebrities. Showtime will run the series. The show focuses on the great point guards in New York City history like Rafer Alston, Kenny Anderson, Mark Jackson and God Shammgod.

Ian Begley @IanBegley Kevin Durant & God Shammgod at the premier of ‘NYC Point Gods’ - a documentary about the history & cultural impact of lead guards from New York City in the 1980s & 1990s. The film, from Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom company, debuts later this week on Showtime: Kevin Durant & God Shammgod at the premier of ‘NYC Point Gods’ - a documentary about the history & cultural impact of lead guards from New York City in the 1980s & 1990s. The film, from Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom company, debuts later this week on Showtime: https://t.co/TLyxdsBiWp

