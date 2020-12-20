Klay Thompson's Achilles injury was a devastating one for the Golden State Warriors, as it caused the franchise to push their championship hopes back another year. Stephen Curry recently revealed what he said to his fellow splash brother when the news of the injury broke. This, along with LA Clippers player Ivica Zubac's comments on fellow teammate Patrick Beverley's role on the team, feature in this edition of NBA news roundup.

NBA News Roundup: Stephen Curry advised Klay Thompson to stay with the team during the rehabilitation process

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry recently made NBA news, as he had this to say to Klay Thompson after the news of the injury broke, as per the San Francisco Chronicles:

"Be around the team as much as you can this season. We need you"

Speaking on the topic later, Curry shared his emotional reaction to the situation.

"I know he was working hard to get back...But he’ll bring that same effort, commitment and focus to this rehab. We, as his teammates, have to have his back and try to be positive and uplifting through the whole process because it’s tough. There’s no denying that. He’s young. He’s got a lot of amazing years left. We believe that, truly and fully. I know he does," said the two-time MVP.

Fortunately, NBA insiders have said that Klay Thompson is expected to make a full recovery from the injury. Still, it will be another year before fans get to see the 'Splash Brothers' reunite on the court again.

NBA News Roundup: Ivica Zubac claims Patrick Beverley will "set the tone" for the LA Clippers

Patrick Beverley

The LA Clippers have been the subject of several NBA Trade Rumors since their disappointing exit from the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Many experts claimed the team needed a point guard with better playmaking ability and leadership qualities.

As a result, the future of Patrick Beverley with the LA Clippers was under serious doubt. However, Beverley's LA Clippers team-mate, Ivica Zubac has backed the 32-year-old to lead the roster from the front next season.

Ivica Zubac on Patrick Beverley: "He's going to set the tone every night for us. He's going to play the hardest. He's going to lead the way and we just have to match his energy." — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) December 19, 2020

Zubac indicated that he believes that Patrick Beverley is indeed the right man for the LA Clippers. But only time will tell if the LA Clippers' issues will be solved by the time the 2021 NBA Playoffs arrive.

