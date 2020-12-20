James Harden has been mentioned in several NBA Trade Rumors since the end of the Orlando Bubble. Insiders believe the player is tired of early playoff exits with the Houston Rockets and wants to move to another title-contending franchise. Recent reports suggest the Miami Heat are the 2018 MVP's preferred destination.

At first, this move may seem like a no brainer for the franchise. But closer inspection reveals there could be downsides to the potential trade.

Here are 3 reasons why the Miami Heat need to ignore the NBA Trade Rumors and avoid acquiring James Harden.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Reasons why the Miami Heat must avoid moving for James Harden

We will not only be looking at James Harden's performances but also the Houston Rocket's demands regarding a potential deal and the former MVP's off-court issues.

#1 The Houston Rockets' Asking Price

Tyler Herro

The Houston Rockets have made an effort to trade James Harden as per insiders but are asking for a lot in return. In Miami Heat's case, according to NBA Trade Rumors, the Rockets are asking for Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, and multiple first-round picks.

The Heat's front office have been quick to reject this offer. James Harden is one of the greatest scorers of all time but Herro and Robinson were key components of the Miami Heat side that recently made the NBA Finals.

Flamethrower.



Duncan Robinson is 7/8 from three with a whole quarter left.



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/5xpIoRjdzL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 20, 2020

Advertisement

Robinson is already one of the best shooters in the NBA right now. With the Miami Heat system's emphasis on the three-point shot, the franchise would understandably want to keep him.

Tyler Herro is one of the best rookies in what has turned out to be a very strong class and has already become a key piece in the rotation.

Add to that the Houston Rockets' demand for draft picks and it is easy to see why the Miami Heat are unwilling to gut their roster and mortgage their future.

#2 James Harden's Locker Room Presence and Attitude

James Harden

Another issue that has become increasingly significant is James Harden's behavior off the court.

League insiders recently reported that the player was routinely late to team practices, flights, and most Houston Rockets team activities. There were also reports of James Harden threatening to quit on the Rockets if they refused to acquire Russell Westbrook before the start of the 2019-20 season.

The Miami Heat are famous for the importance they place on team culture and discipline. There's a high probability that James Harden's casual approach would not align with the organization's principles.

Advertisement

#3 Conflicting Style and Poor Fit

Erik Spoelstra

James Harden is a gifted scorer but he also has a very isolation-heavy approach. While this isn't inherently a bad thing, his style is completely different from the Miami Heat system.

The franchise has adopted a distinctive style that keeps the ball moving until an open or efficient shot is found. While other teams have unsuccessfully tried to imitate this style, the brilliance of head coach Erik Spoelstra has made sure his team execute it perfectly.

James Harden was one of the NBA's best scorers off screens, handoffs, and cuts in OKC and early in Houston. Now it's a nonexistent part of his game.



Rockets need to make it a priority to bring back this aspect of his game so he's a more unpredictable, dynamic half-court threat. pic.twitter.com/nggTPTEXK7 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 13, 2020

James Harden's isolation-heavy style would stick out like a sore thumb in this system and the 31-year-old would be a poor fit.

Also Read: Phoenix Suns 113-114 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as Anthony Davis' monstrous performance secures a narrow win l NBA Preseason 2020-21