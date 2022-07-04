NBA News Roundup: Zion Williamson agrees to a max rookie-scale extension, Steph Curry attends Warriors’ Summer League game, and more | July 3rd, 2022

The 2022 NBA offseason continues to bring exciting news and updates with each passing day. New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed to a max extension, which could be worth $231 million.

The NBA Summer League California Classic got underway recently. The LA Lakers toppled the Miami Heat, while the Sacramento Kings prevailed against the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry was in attendance for the Warriors' match, along with his son Canon.

That said, let's look at the latest buzz surrounding the NBA as of July 3rd, 2022.

Zion Williamson agrees to a maximum rookie scale contract extension with the Pelicans

Zion Williamson will be a New Orleans Pelicans player for the foreseeable future. The former #1 pick has agreed to a five-year $193 million max rookie extension deal, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal could be worth $231 million.

Williamson has played only 85 games in his first three seasons. He has missed time due to injuries, but is aiming to make a strong comeback next campaign. The Pelicans have managed to surround him with talent that could make them perennial playoff contenders.

So far, Williamson has looked explosive in his reconditioning. The Pelicans will be the team to watch out for with Zion in their lineup next year.

Darius Garland signs largest deal in Cavaliers history

The Cleveland Cavaliers have rewarded young All-Star point guard Darius Garland with a maximum rookie-scale extension this offseason. The $193 million deal across five years offered to Garland is the largest for a Cavaliers player.

Garland averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per contest last campaign. He helped the team finish with the seventh-best record in the league. The Cavaliers' intentions now look clear to build their team around him and Jarrett Allen for years to come.

Steph Curry attends Warriors NBA Summer League game

The NBA Summer League California Classic tournament got underway on Saturday.

The Dubs lost the tie 86-68. The #4 pick from the draft, Keegan Murray, dominated to contest, tallying 26 points and eight rebounds, shooting ten of 14 from the field. However, Steph Curry enjoyed his time in the stands, sending fans into a frenzy.

Klay Thompson opens up about changes in routine after suffering back to back long term injuries

Klay Thompson made a remarkable comeback from a two-and-a-half-year injury absence this year. He helped the Golden State Warriors reclaim the championship and shut down their critics in style. Thompson has undergone several changes as a player during his absence on the court due to injury.

The Warriors guard was easygoing about his routines, but he takes his conditioning more seriously. Here's what he told teammate Andre Iguodala on the 'Point Forward' podcast regarding this:

"I wasn't the biggest one on the yoga but I started getting into my flexibility and my nutrition kicked up, and my lifestyle just to be as healthy as possible became the most important to me."

Thompson went on to say:

"I'm not gonna lie before all this happened, I would eat what I wanted to eat, a glass of wine before games, beers, whatever. Even go out late at times, you know? Late dinners whatever, and recover and be good. I was in my mid-20s and I felt, I hate to say it, but invincible at times."

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov claims he would beat Michael Jordan in a fight

UFC legend and Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed he would beat former NBA superstar Michael Jordan in a fight.

MJ would have a height advantage over 5'10" Nurmagomedov, but the latter would still come out on top. The former UFC lightweight champion has dominated fighters and recorded an unbeaten streak, so prevailing against Jordan would've been an easy task.

Here's what Khabib said regarding a fight against Michael Jordan:

"Michael Jordan. Yes. Do you want to know why? Because I think I could take him down," Nurmagomedov said.

