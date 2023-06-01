NBA News - Shannon Sharpe agrees to a buyout with FS1 and is set to leave the show 'Undisputed' and Skip Bayless

Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe is reportedly ending his stint with the popular “Undisputed” show with Skip Bayless. After seven years, the football Hall of Famer will call it quits.

Per Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post:

“Sharpe and Fox Sports, the parent company of FS1, which airs “Undisputed,” have reached a buyout agreement. Sharpe’s final show is expected to be after the 2023 NBA Finals conclude in June.

“Sharpe’s popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast, which draws a big audience on social media and YouTube, will also be leaving Fox Sports, a source said.”

(h/t REPORT: Shannon Sharpe has reached a buyout with FS1 and Undisputed that ends his partnership with Skip Bayless.(h/t @_MLFootball REPORT: Shannon Sharpe has reached a buyout with FS1 and Undisputed that ends his partnership with Skip Bayless.(h/t @_MLFootball) https://t.co/2Jfin1yXrg

Early this year, former FS1 analyst Marcellus Wiley saw the breakup coming miles away. Here’s what he had to say back then:

“You hate to see it: Skip and Shannon breaking up on live TV, every single day. When your partner can’t get through his monologue, it’s all bad.”

Wiley, who played 10 seasons in the NFL, added why he was sure the partnership between Sharpe and Bayless wasn’t lasting for long:

“What we’re witnessing right now, on live TV, is them breaking up. You could tell they don’t even speak outside the building, outside the show. Want to know how I know? We all saw it. Felt like an ambush to Skip.”

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless had a public exchange following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s collapse on January 3, 2023. Bayless tweeted this just after Hamlin was taken off the field by an ambulance:

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game — but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant. No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant.

Sharpe didn’t show up for work the following morning. When he came back, he told Bayless that he wished his co-host would take the tweet down.

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Unc Shannon sharpe was explaining why he wasn’t on undisputed yesterday & this man Skip bayless gonna interrupt him when Shannon tells him to take down the tweet of damar Hamlin 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hQQK0njiQZ

Skip Bayless emphatically told the Shannon Sharpe that he wasn’t giving in an inch. The longtime sports TV host, though, clarified in a tweet what he posted about Damar Hamlin.

Here's the full New York Post report

Shannon Sharpe felt like Skip Bayless took shots at him when it came to Tom Brady

Skip Bayless’ adoration for Tom Brady is legendary. He has stood by the seven-time Super Bowl winner on numerous occasions.

In one episode of the “Undisputed” in December, Bayless told Sharpe:

“This man is playing at a high level at 45 when you had to stop at 35.”

Shannon Sharpe heatedly responded:

“That’s what you do. Every time I call something into question, I get it … I did what I did! You make it seem like I was a bum! I’m in the effin’ Hall of Fame. I got three Super Bowls!

"See what you do? You take personal shots!!!

Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) @shannonsharpeee Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady Unc Shannon sharpe got pissed after Skip Bayless took at shot at him while talking about Tom Brady 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Hddec3qI9y

Such kind of fiery exchanges will no longer be on there for fans of the show to expect.

No report has surfaced yet regarding Shannon Sharpe’s replacement across the chair from Skip Bayless.

