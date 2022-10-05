NBA News Today: NBA GM survey projects Luka Doncic as MVP frontrunner, LeBron James reveals he doesn't interact with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and more | October 5, 2022

The NBA recently released its annual general manager (GM) survey for the 2022-2023 NBA season.

The survey results project Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic to be the league's 2023 MVP frontrunner. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks seem to be the league's 2023 title favorites in the eyes of many of the GMs.

In other news, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James recently revealed that he has no relationship with Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Here's the latest news from around the NBA as of Oct. 5, 2022.

Biggest takeaways from the 2022-23 NBA GM survey

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left) and Luka Doncic are two of the most talented players in the NBA right now

The annual NBA GM survey is always a hot topic of discussion. It’s one of the few times that fans get some insight into the minds of the front offices around the league.

When it came to predicting the 2023 MVP, the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic was in first place with 48% of the votes from GMs. He was followed by Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at 34% and Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid at 14%.

In regards to predicting which team will win the 2023 championship, the Milwaukee Bucks were in first place with 43% of the votes. The defending champion Golden State Warriors came second with 25%, followed by the LA Clippers in third at 21%.

It’s not too surprising to see the last two NBA champions take the top two spots. But it's interesting to see GMs express confidence in the Clippers after their numerous injury issues over the last three seasons.

LA has notably retooled parts of its roster and will hope to have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy for large stretches of the season.

Other survey results include the Cleveland Cavaliers being selected as the team with the best young core. Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero was also voted as the overwhelming favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award.

For the full results of the NBA GM survey, click here.

LeBron James says he has 'no relationship' with LA Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LA Lakers and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James is expected to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list at some point this season. James is currently just 1,326 points behind Abdul-Jabbar.

Many fans are waiting in anticipation for this historic moment. Following the LA Lakers' first preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, James was asked about his thoughts on Abdul-Jabbar and their relationship. He seemed very dismissive of the question and gave a short, direct answer.

"No thoughts. And no relationship," James said.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport "No thoughts. And no relationship"



LeBron on chasing Kareem’s scoring record and if they have a relationship "No thoughts. And no relationship"LeBron on chasing Kareem’s scoring record and if they have a relationship https://t.co/yls2c1DJgF

However, LeBron James previously provided a more in-depth answer about potentially breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record. He said on the LA Lakers' 2022 media day:

"To sit here and to know that I'm on the verge of breaking probably the most sought-after record in the NBA, things that people said would probably never be done, I think it's just super humbling for myself."

James also spoke about the differences in their opinions, saying:

"Obviously Kareem has had his differences with some of my views and some of the things that I do, but listen at the end of the day, to be able to be in the same breath as a guy that wore this same uniform … I think is just super-duper dope, for myself to even be in that conversation."

Abdul-Jabbar has been critical of James numerous times in the past, and the two are clearly not close friends.

Former MVP feels healthy heading into the season

Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks

After a recent New York Knicks practice session, former MVP Derrick Rose talked to reporters about his health entering his 14th season.

"I feel very healthy. I feel like I'm gonna play in a lot of games. I mean, I know I'm gonna play in a lot of games this year," Rose said.

"And yeah, I'm just thirsty to go out there and play. I feel lighter. I'm moving a lot better. I'm not worried about my shot. My shot looks great. I'm just ready to go out there and just try to help by any means."

Rose has an extensive injury history and only played in 26 games for the Knicks last season after undergoing two ankle surgeries. He recently turned 34, prompting questions about how many years he has left in the NBA.

Regardless, if he can stay healthy this season, he should be able to provide the Knicks with a nice spark off the bench. New York will look to get back into the playoffs on the back of a disappointing season where they finished 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Kevin Durant reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo's quote about what it takes to be great in the NBA

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant recently voiced his disagreement with Giannis Antetokounmpo's comments on what it takes to be a great player.

In a conversation with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Antetokounmpo mentioned that it takes more than just skill to be great in the NBA.

"It takes more than skills to be great. That's what people don't understand. You can be the most skillful person on earth, still don't make the NBA. The NBA is not about skills," he said.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar went on to mention some specific examples of players he thinks have thrived because of more than just their skill:

"Consistency. LeBron James, 20 years in the league. When you think about LeBron, you think about consistency. He's been great for 20 years.

"Think about MJ [Michael Jordan], edge. About getting better. Obsession. Kobe [Bryant], obsession. Steph [Curry], KD [Kevin Durant]. It's not just skills man."

Finally, Antetokounmpo also touched upon his own game and spoke about what has helped make him the player he is.

"I can say I'm not the most skillful. I don't have the best shot. I don't have the best dribble. … But the thing that takes me a step further than people is the obsession and the discipline that I have towards the game. Not my skills," he said.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



Giannis on what it takes to be great in the NBA.



(Via



“You can be the most skilled person on earth & still don't make the NBA. The NBA is not about skills."Giannis on what it takes to be great in the NBA.(Via @SiriusXMNBA “You can be the most skilled person on earth & still don't make the NBA. The NBA is not about skills." Giannis on what it takes to be great in the NBA.(Via @SiriusXMNBA) https://t.co/CagXoWnyre

Kevin Durant’s response was brief as he responded in the comment section of a social media post with Antetokounmpo's quotes.

"Mentality and skill go hand in hand in my humble opinion. All the greats had both," Durant said.

Both players have enjoyed incredibly successful careers in the NBA, receiving plenty of praise for both their physical and mental attributes.

Steve Kerr explains Mac McClung's release from the team

Mac McClung is set to depart the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors made an unpopular move on Monday, October 5. They waived fan-favorite athletic guard Mac McClung in favor of signing point guard Ty Jerome.

McClung, 23, has been a media sensation since high school due to his viral dunking videos. Naturally, many Warriors fans were excited about the prospect of him making the team's regular-season roster this year.

McClung played just two games in his rookie season last year, one with the Chicago Bulls and one with the LA Lakers. He then joined the Warriors Summer League team this summer.

The youngster played pretty well in the Summer League, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in five games for the Warriors. He did pretty well in his only preseason game for Golden State as well. McClung scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in just 12 minutes of action.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained the tough decision to cut McClung, mentioning that it just came down to the team's biggest need.

“I think we were interested in a more pass-first point guard. Letting Mac go was tough. I love Mac, and I think he’s an NBA player. But I think for our roster, we needed more of a pass-first guy,” Kerr said.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors "Letting Mac [McClung] go was tough. I think he's an NBA player." — Kerr "Letting Mac [McClung] go was tough. I think he's an NBA player." — Kerr https://t.co/GDEj7x14vz

It’s tough news for McClung but unfortunately, that’s sometimes how business works in the NBA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far