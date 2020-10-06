As we approach the business end of the 2020 NBA Finals between the LA Lakers and Miami Heat, fans have already started turning their attention to the upcoming season. Teams are looking to upgrade their roster in the offseason to make a deep run in the playoffs next year. In this NBA news update, we'll take a look at the latest NBA Championship odds among teams for the upcoming campaign.

2021 NBA Championship Odds: Brooklyn Nets favorites over Milwaukee Bucks in the East

Kevin Durant ($164 million) and Kyrie Irving ($141 million) are both signing with the Nets on four-year deals, @wojespn reports pic.twitter.com/2prLCJSWU2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 30, 2019

Sportsbetting.com recently released early NBA odds for the upcoming season. In a surprising turn of events, the Brooklyn Nets are now the favorites to win the Eastern Conference over the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Championship odds. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup has made them the betting favorites over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the crew.

Brooklyn Nets Odds: +800

Milwaukee Bucks Odds: +1200

The Miami Heat won the Eastern Conference Finals this season and went on to the 2020 NBA Finals. But they had to settle for fourth place in the East as the Boston Celtics have been given the third-best odds in the conference.

Boston Celtics Odds: +1200

Miami Heat Odds: +1600

2021 NBA Championship Odds: LA Lakers still the favorites to win the Championship in 2021

LeBron James guides the Lakers to their first NBA Finals appearance in a decade, becoming only the fourth player in league history to reach the championship series for a 10th time. #NBAFinals #NBA #WholeNewGame https://t.co/WDiVlnTMoF — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) September 28, 2020

Continuing with the 2021 NBA Championship odds, we will now assess the situation in the Western Conference. There's no surprise here as the two Los Angeles teams still have the best 2021 NBA Championship odds among the 15 teams. The LA Lakers dominated the 2020-21 season and are two wins away from winning the NBA Finals. Even though the LA Clippers lost in the second round against the Denver Nuggets, Kawhi Leonard and co are the second favorites to come out of the West next year.

LA Lakers Odds: +400

LA Clippers Odds: +500

The Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and had the worst record in the NBA. But with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson set to return next season, they've been given the third-best odds in the West. This year's conference finalists, Denver Nuggets, tied with the Houston Rockets at fourth place in the West.

Denver Nuggets Odds: +4000

Houston Rockets Odds: +4000

You can see the full list of teams and their odds in the 2021 season here. Stay tuned for the latest NBA news updates.

