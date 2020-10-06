NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players San Antonio Spurs must target this offseason

After failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 1997, the San Antonio Spurs are considering hitting the reset button to rebuild for the future. With the rest of the Western Conference leveling up with star players, the Spurs simply don't have the firepower to contend for a title next season. In this article, we'll take a look at 5 players the San Antonio Spurs must target based on recent NBA trade rumors.

San Antonio Spurs have two star players, with just one year left on their contracts. LaMarcus Aldridge is 35 and is past his prime, and questions are being raised on whether DeMar DeRozan can be the best player on a championship team. For the first time in many years, no player is 'untouchable' in the Spurs roster and there are NBA trade rumors about most of their stars.

Here are 5 players who can help turn the San Antonio Spurs' fortunes around next season:

#5. Gordon Hayward

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward was already the subject of some NBA trade rumors after their exit from this year's playoffs. Boston's best-5 lineup lacks size on defense and they'd be willing to consider getting a veteran big who can rebound and protect the rim.

Brad Stevens expressed the Boston Celtics lack of size proved an issue against the Miami Heat, and it could be moving forward, too. https://t.co/K3nPUM0twV pic.twitter.com/cqMC6tUJ3d — NESN (@NESN) August 5, 2020

LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay can be traded in exchange for Gordon Hayward and a future draft pick. Aldridge will provide the size and experience that the Celtics are missing while Rudy Gay can contribute useful minutes off the bench. Gordan Hayward is getting back to his rhythm after a series of injuries and will be a formidable force on offense next to DeMar DeRozan.

#4. Kevin Love

The Cleveland Cavaliers are nowhere close to being a contender, and Kevin Love might be wasting his years with them. Aged 32, Love still has a few good years left in his prime, and his experience can be invaluable for the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA trade rumors suggest Cavaliers are open to hearing offers for Love, and a package involving Rudy Gay, Patty Mills and a future pick might just do the trick. By adding Kevin Love, the Spurs can give one last shot at the title next year with DeRozan, Aldridge and Love on the roster.

#3. Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon has been linked with the San Antonio Spurs even in the past. The 25-year-old is one of the most talented bigs in the NBA and can bring in the much-needed explosiveness to the Spurs' frontcourt.

However, the Orlando Magic would want a lot in return for the rising star, and sending DeMar DeRozan after a sign-and-trade might make it work. DeRozan can be the leader of an up-and-coming Magic team as they look to make an impact in the Eastern Conference.

#2. Myles Turner

According to recent NBA trade rumors, Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner might be on his way out, and San Antonio Spurs can cash in on this opportunity. Turner is just 24 and could be a crucial piece on the Spurs' frontcourt for many years to come.

Myles Turner may ‘be in the same boat’ as Victor Oladipo in wanting out of Indiana, per @JaredWeissNBA pic.twitter.com/ijgqF4SCXQ — The Sports Place (@offsportsplace) September 28, 2020

Myles Turner can average close to 15 points, and his ability to shoot the 3 will stretch the floor. A package involving LaMarcus Aldridge and a future pick might be enough to convince the Pacers.

#1. Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday is among the biggest names in this year's trade market. He's one of the most underrated defenders in the league and can fit in well with the San Antonio Spurs' system.

Though the Spurs might have to pay a steep price for the 30-year-old, pairing Holiday up with DeMar DeRozan on the backcourt might be worth the price.

