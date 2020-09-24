NBA News Update: Basketball community reacts on Twitter following verdict in Breonna Taylor's case

Six months ago, Breonna Taylor was murdered by officers of the Louisville Metro Police Department. The 26-year-old woman was reportedly shot five times in the back during what was claimed to be a house search that was warranted by the court. But in a recent development, the court has charged only one police officer with 'endangerment', which many consider to be a mere slap on the wrist. We cover the reactions of the NBA community on the same in this NBA news update.

NBA News Update: Outpour of grief and anger on social media continues from the NBA Community for Breonna Taylor

Promoting the NBA games right now does a disservice to Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jimmy Butler, and all the rest of the players that have gone out of their way to tell you what actually matters. So, stop tweeting out the preview articles, & retweet something about Breonna Taylor — Chris Lewis (@ChrisLewisTweet) September 23, 2020

Justice?? — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) September 23, 2020

Not for the first time, NBA players feel that the legal system has once again failed the African-American community by merely giving one officer a slap on the wrist for what is widely seen as a gruesome murder.

U.S 2020 < 🚮 #BreonnaTaylor 💙. Just wow.... — Kevin Porter Jr (@Kevinporterjr) September 23, 2020

Praying for the city of Louisville and this country man. Where’s the Justice!!! — Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) September 23, 2020

2020 has been an absolutely worrying year for the country. This has been the third major case of crime against the African-American community this year, and it shows in the severity of the emotions shown by the NBA players.

The fact that I am not surprised scares me! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) September 23, 2020

The cops that murdered Breonna Taylor knew this is how it would play out from the moment it happened. They were never worried about justice being served. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020

Advertisement

📽️ @ChrisBHaynes shares what he's seen in the #NBA bubble in regards to athlete activism for Breonna Taylor. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/EHvpWVAKgG — Brother From Another on Peacock TV (@HolleyandSmith) September 23, 2020

The last incident before the case of Breonna Taylor, against those with the darker color, was the brutal shooting and murder of the then 29-year-old Jacob Blake. At the time, the outpour of rage from the players was so severe that there was a very real possibility of the NBA Playoffs being boycotted by the players in protest of the incident.

Michael Malone on Breonna Taylor ruling: “It’s tragic. ... The case also makes me think about Elijah McClain.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) September 23, 2020

Justice > money !! — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) September 23, 2020

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in an interview said that the case of Breonna Taylor made him recall another incident from the past, the one about Elijah McClain.

From George Floyd to Jacob Blake to Breonna Taylor now, incidents against the darker race has shaken the NBA community and the world alike.

When the shooting of Jacob Blake took place, there was, as mentioned before, serious talk about shutting down the NBA in protest. This time around while there has been a severe protest, it remains to be seen if it would come to that stage yet again.

As the perceived injustice against people of color continues, the NBA community continues to voice its outrage.