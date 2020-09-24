NBA News Update: Billy Donovan gives his first impression as the head coach of Chicago Bulls, Luke Walton's future with Sacramento Kings safe

The Chicago Bulls recently hired Billy Donovan as their new head coach. Arturas Karnisovas, who was appointed as the vice president of Bulls' basketball operations earlier this year, played a major part in hiring Billy for the coaching role. In this NBA news update, we'll take a look at what Chicago Bulls' new coach had to say about the team.

NBA News Update: Billy Donovan excited about the opportunity with Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

Chicago Bulls insider K.C.Johnson recently reported Billy Donovan's first reactions about his new role. After spending 5 years as the head coach of the OKC Thunder, Billy was excited to be a part of the Bulls' organization.

Billy Donovan: "I'm honored and excited to be part of the Bulls' organization." Thanks the Reinsdorfs, AK and Eversley and called the process "informative." Also thanks Oklahoma City and Sam Presti and Thunder ownership, coaches, players and community. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 24, 2020

Arturas and Billy share tremendous respect towards each other and that is believed to have played a major role behind the recent hiring. Speaking about Arturas, Billy said:

"The thing that stood out to me was Arturas Karnisovas wants a partner to help build things. That was really, really important to me."

The Chicago Bulls have already begun practicing for the next season in a mini-bubble of their own. However, Billy Donovan won't be joining the players immediately because of safety concerns.

Donovan said he won't join Bulls bubble because of safety concerns/quarantine process but is talking with management daily and beginning to reach out to players. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 24, 2020

The Chicago Bulls' coach also talked about their current roster and spoke highly about the talented players on the team like Zach Lavine, Lauri Markkanen, and Wendell Carter Jr. Speaking about the Chicago Bulls' new approach under him, Billy said:

"It’s going to be a player-first program in which we’re going to do right by the players and put them in a position to continue to grow and be successful. Strategizing style of play, how we play, how we can utilize everybody."

The Chicago Bulls failed to qualify for the playoffs this season after finishing at 13th place in the East. It'll be interesting to see if Billy Donovan decides to make any big trades in the upcoming NBA offseason.

NBA News Update: Luke Walton to continue as Sacramento Kings' coach

Sacramento Kings v Detroit Pistons

The Sacramento Kings had a disappointing 2019-20 NBA season under Luke Walton. There was some uncertainty among the fans about whether Luke will continue as their head coach next season.

New GM Monte McNair confirms Luke Walton will coach the Kings next season (via @James_HamNBCS) https://t.co/BBDJFsQ4NV pic.twitter.com/2vQkTifofy — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) September 23, 2020

In a recent NBA news update, Kings General Manager Monte McNair has confirmed that Luke Walton will continue as Sacramento's coach next season. Luke hasn't made it to the playoffs yet in his 4-years career as a head coach. Kings will be hoping it changes soon as they begin preparations for the 2020-21 NBA season.

