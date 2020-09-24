NBA News Update: Vince Carter predicts a Boston Celtics win in Game 5, Pat Riley's demands before joining Miami Heat in 1995 revealed

The Miami Heat are on the verge of entering the NBA Finals after 6 years. Thanks to a historical performance by rookie Tyler Herro, Erik Spoelstra's men now have a 3-1 lead against the Boston Celtics. This morning, NBA legend Vince Carter talked about the Celtics' chances of making a comeback in the series. In this article, we'll take a look at Vince's prediction for the next game, along with other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: Vince Carter favors the Boston Celtics to win Game 5

On ESPN's 'Get Up', Vince Carter heaped praise on the 20-year-old Tyler Herro for a career-high night. Coming off the bench, Herro scored 37 points to go along with his 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Most points in a Playoff game

Age 20 or younger



42: Magic Johnson

37: TYLER HERRO *

36: Derrick Rose

34: Brandon Jennings

29: Tony Parker



* Off the bench

Vince Carter spoke about Herro's fearless shotmaking and the ability to handle the pressure. Vince said:

"The Miami Heat has instilled confidence in this young man. You didn't see any hesitation, "oh you got to get the ball to our all-stars", they were playing through him. He was playing like the superstar he will be."

Vince further spoke about the immense pressure the Boston Celtics will be under in the upcoming game. Even though they might win the next game, the 43-year-old said that the Miami Heat are going to win the series. He continued:

"Right now the Miami Heat have found the formula to win games. I do think Boston wins the next one, but that's it."

Boston Celtics need to win the next 3 consecutive games to advance to the 2020 NBA Finals. They take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 on Friday night.

NBA News Update: Pat Riley's extravagant demands in 1995 before accepting the Miami Heat job

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four

Before coming to Miami, Pat Riley was the head coach of the New York Knicks from 1991 to 1995. In a recent NBA news update, ESPN's Brian Windhorst has shed more light on what Pat Riley's demands to the Miami Heat were, in order to accept the coaching job in south beach.

New podcast. First it was Jamal Murray & now Tyler Herro, young players are carrying teams in playoffs. Plus a look at pivotal Lakers-Nuggets Game 4. (w/@espn_macmahon & @NotoriousOHM) https://t.co/tNf0slhmQZ — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) September 24, 2020

Riley's list apparently had 14 bullet points specifically talking about things that he'd need in Miami. Speaking about some of the things on Riley's list, Brian said:

"One of them was a 5 year $15 million contract, he asked for 10% of the team immediately. He asked for $300 per day per diem. He asked for limousine service to and from games, and he asked for the Heat to buy his house in LA and New York."

Even though Riley made a set of extravagant demands, the Miami Heat organization would be happy today because of the deal they made. Even after 25 years, Pat Riley continues to be the President of the Miami Heat and is the major reason behind the franchise's success.

