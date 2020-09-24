NBA News Update: Stephen A. Smith delivers a rousing speech on Breonna Taylor verdict, Jalen Rose leaves broadcasters red-faced

The verdict on the shooting of 26-year-old aspiring nurse Breonna Taylor has shocked the NBA world as numerous players, from CJ McCollum to LeBron James, actively demanded action to be taken against yet another account of police brutality. This NBA news update brings more reactions to the same as TV analysts Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose speak up publicly, albeit in very different circumstances.

Also Read: NBA News Update: LeBron James distraught by Breonna Taylor verdict, vows to improve black women's lives

NBA News Update: Stephen A. Smith hits back with moving words

NBA News Update: Stephen A. Smith posted a powerful video, addressing the Breonna Taylor verdict

World-renowned sports analyst Stephen A. Smith posted a powerful video on his Twitter account, giving his thoughts on the verdict of the Breonna Taylor shooting. He lambasted people for criticizing NBA players for taking a stand against the wrongdoings the law enforcers have indulged in.

Members of the African-American community have been frequently mistreated by the police, and many haven't taken well to NBA players responding negatively to the same.

Stephen A. Smith said:

"'Shut up and dribble' - That's what LeBron James was told. It's what Jayson Tatum was told. It's what Chris Paul, and Jaylen Brown, and Jimmy Butler were told. Along with the entire NBA. Multi-millionaire athletes, buffered by a multi-billion-dollar league, dismissed as media malcontents!"

Advertisement

"Despite their philanthrophy, their community service, their tireless efforts. Still they were told to shup up. Thank God they didn't listen!"

My closing remarks. pic.twitter.com/R5PHVpMNcP — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 24, 2020

"Is it necessary to remind everyone that the charges handed down today were not with respect to the six bullets that actually struck and killed Breonna Taylor, but with respect to bulllets that struck windows, and walls, and sheer air?"

The video, captioned 'My closing remarks', has nearly 700,000 views in less than 3 hours of being uploaded.

NBA News Update: Jalen Rose demands the arrest of the cops in the Breonna Taylor case on national TV

NBA News Update: Jalen Rose demands the arrest of the cops in the Breonna Taylor case

Former NBA player and current-day analyst Jalen Rose sparked controversy after he decided to talk about his discontent with the verdict of the Breonna Taylor case on national television.

Jalen Rose was asked of his thoughts on the first half of Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat but he decided to cut his views on the match short so he could demand justice for Breonna Taylor. He said:

"It'll also be a great day to arrest the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor."

The broadcasters were forced to jump into a commercial owing to Rose's comments, although many believed that was the plan regardless.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the LA Lakers going into the 2020-21 season