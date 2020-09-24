NBA News Update: LeBron James distraught by Breonna Taylor verdict, vows to improve black women's lives

In March of 2020, 26-year-old aspiring nurse Breonna Taylor was shot 8 times by the Louisville Metro Police in her own house. In what was supposed to be a 'routine house check', the law enforcement ended up brutally taking the life of an innocent woman. However, on the 23rd of September, just one of the officers involved in the shooting was indicted. The NBA and its players, including LeBron James, have constantly stood up in support of getting justice for Breonna Taylor. The LA Lakers star expressed his heartbreak on hearing about the verdict on Twitter, and we cover the same in this NBA news update.

NBA News Update: LeBron James 'not surprised' by Breonna Taylor verdict

I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration With LeBron James

LeBron James took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the verdict on the Breonna Taylor case. King James was devastated on hearing the news and felt that all the awareness he and the other players had created over the past few months, using the global platform of the NBA, had resulted in nothing. LeBron James said he was "lost for words", despite not being surprised by the verdict whatsoever.

The LA Lakers forward and global NBA icon also felt that he had let Breonna Taylor and her family down by not being able to bring her the justice she deserved.

my love to Breonna mother, family and

friends! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!! 😔😔🥺🥺😢😢😢😭😭😭 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

NBA News Update: LeBron James says black women are the most disrespected, vows to change the situation

LeBron James has always been a spokesperson for the black community

LeBron James feels that nobody is disrespected more than black women and promised to do everything in his power to change the same. He remembered the black women in his family during this testing time, stating that he loves and values them more than his life.

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

LeBron James sent his love to black women around the United States of America and beyond. James has frequently used his stature in the world of sports and in general to good effect by speaking up against the oppression people of color have faced for decades now.

Grandma Freda, Gloria Marie, Savannah Rachael, Zhuri Ann Marie Nova I LOVE YOU MY BLACK QUEENS more than life itself!! 👸🏾🖤🖤🖤🖤 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

Mema Brinson, Deidra Norris, Pam Walker, Tanesha Walker, Chanelle Walker, Brenda Weems, Caddie Powers I LOVE YOU Queens!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

It is worth remembering that while the grand jury may have handed out a verdict, the FBI continues to work on an investigation, and there may be further charges in the future.

