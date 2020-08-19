NBA News Update: Boston Celtics' star Gordon Hayward ruled out for four weeks, Jazz's Mike Conley makes a much-needed return 

The 2020 playoffs have started in the NBA bubble. The Boston Celtics registered a win against the Philadelphia 76ers while the Utah Jazz lost to Denver Nuggets in overtime. In the latest round of NBA news, Gordon Hayward is scheduled to be out for the Boston Celtics while the Utah Jazz will have Mike Conley back.

NBA news today: Gordon Hayward ruled out for 4 weeks with Grade 3 ankle sprain

Boston Celtics' small forward Gordon Hayward is going to miss four weeks after suffering Grade 3 ankle sprain in the Game 1 win vs. 76ers according to reports. Gordon Hayward suffered this injury in the fourth quarter of the game. It is a huge blow to the Boston Celtics as they will be missing their primary ball-handler for a minimum period of four weeks.

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward @gordonhayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Philadelphia. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks.



Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 18, 2020

This injury means that Gordon Hayward won't be able to continue against the Philadelphia 76ers and will also miss the second round of NBA playoffs if the Boston Celtics managed to win this round. Gordon Hayward is an important starter for the Celtics and head coach Brad Stevens trusts him a lot. Notable stars like DeAaron Fox and Lonzo Ball have also endured this injury in the past. Gordon Hayward complements Jayson Tatum's isolation game really well.

Utah Jazz's Mike Conley returns to the NBA bubble

In other NBA news, the Utah Jazz has been handed a big boost as star point guard Mike Conley has made a return to the NBA bubble. According to NBA news sources, Mike Conley should be clear to play the third game of the Utah Jazz- Denver Nuggets round one playoff series. Conley will bring much-needed playmaking and perimeter defence along with his valuable experience to this Utah Jazz side which they desperately need.

ESPN story on Utah's Mike Conley Jr., returning to Orlando on Monday night and optimism of clearing quarantine for Game 3 vs. Denver on Friday: https://t.co/uiTthitXXo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 18, 2020

The Utah Jazz went toe to toe with the Denver Nuggets in the first game of the round one series of NBA playoffs but lost the plot in overtime. Donovan Mitchell's 57 point effort went in vain as the duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic proved to be too much for the Utah Jazz defence. Mike Conley will undergo the standard quarantine process in the NBA bubble.

Conley has been instrumental for the Utah Jazz since the NBA restart in the bubble. It is worth noting that the Utah Jazz are already missing last offseason acquisition small forward Bojan Bogdanovic due to injury.

