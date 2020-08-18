Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Match Preview - August 19th, 2020 | Game 2

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 19th, 2020, 4:00 PM ET (Thursday 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: Advent Health Arena, Disney World, Orlando, FL

The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets will face off in the game 2 of the NBA playoffs after the latter team won the first tie in overtime. A 57 point performance by Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell went in vain as Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic made sure the Denver Nuggets got the win.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets will be high on confidence after their win in game 1 of the first round series against Utah Jazz in the NBA playoffs. It was a superb performance by the Denver Nuggets as the Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic pick and roll proved to be too much for the Utah Jazz defence to handle.

Head coach Michael Malone and the Denver Nuggets will be hoping they see more of this in game 2 as they will be looking to increase their lead in this NBA playoffs series.

Key Player- Nikola Jokic

Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic was pitted against multiple NBA Defensive Player of the Year award winner Rudy Gobert and it is safe to say that the Serbian came out in top in this matchup. Jokic's jump shots gave Rudy Gobert problems all game and the dominant Denver Nuggets centre ended up with a statline of 29 points and 10 rebounds. Jokic will be looking to emulate the same performance in game two.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Jamal Murray, Torrey Craig, Michael Porter Jr., Paul Millsap, Nikola Jokic

Utah Jazz Preview

5️⃣1️⃣ points for @spidadmitchell, most ever for a Jazzman in a playoff game. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) August 17, 2020

The Utah Jazz went toe to toe with the Denver Nuggets in regular time but lost the plot in overtime where the Nuggets' zone defence overwhelmed their offensive stars. They got outscored 20-10 in overtime and head coach Quin Snyder will be looking to address this problem ahead of game 2 of the NBA playoffs series.

The Utah Jazz are missing two key players in Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic and will be relying on Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell to win game 2.

Key Player- Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets

Donovan Mitchell had a career night in game one as he scored 57 points and broke Karl Malone's record of 50 points ( most points for a Utah Jazz player in a single playoff game). Mitchell shot incredibly well during the game and got his defensive match up Torrey Craig into foul trouble.

The Denver Nuggets perimeter defence had no answer for Mitchell's offensive prowess. Mitchell will have to repeat his game one performance in order for the Jazz to get a win in the second fixture.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale, Juwan Morgan, Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets- Match Prediction

After a tense game one, the fans can expect another cracker of a match between these two teams. Individual talent will be instrumental for both the sides going into this game and the coaches will also be looking to make some defensive adjustments. The Denver Nuggets should win this game as they have a superior bench than the Utah Jazz.

Jazz vs Nuggets- Where to Watch

Live coverage of the match can be seen on TNT. The same will be broadcast nationwide in the US on ESPN. You can also live-stream the fixture via NBA League Pass.

