NBA News Update: Colin Cowherd compares Harden to LeBron James, Celtics donate $25 million to address social injustice

With the NBA playoffs getting intense as we move closer to the Conference finals, all the attention will be on the upcoming games. In the recent fixtures, LA Lakers took a 2-1 lead over Houston Rockets while Miami Heat progressed to the Eastern Conference finals after defeating Milwaukee Bucks . It is tough to keep up with the latest NBA news updates with so much going around in the bubble.

Here are some NBA news updates that you might have missed -

NBA News Update: Colin Cowherd calls out James Harden for fourth-quarter woes

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Three

LA Lakers defeated Houston Rockets 112-102 in the third game of the Western Conference semi-finals. LeBron James was on top his game, scoring 36 points and grabbing 5 rebounds to cap a brilliant night for the Lakers. Former NBA MVP James Harden was the best player for the Houston Rockets, he finished the game with 33 points and 9 assists.

Colin Cowherd is a well-known critic of both LeBron James and James Harden. He frequently comments on their performances on his show. In the latest episode, he called out James Harden for his terrible performance in the fourth quarter.

Harden only took three shots in the final quarter, as the Lakers won the game comfortably with a margin of ten points. He also criticized Harden for being too passive down the stretch. Surprisingly, he gave credit to LeBron James for being aggressive throughout the game.

James Harden took 3 meaningful shots in the 4th quarter last night.



"Some guys are built for it. Some guys are not." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/280J6rHHaN — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 9, 2020

Boston Celtics welcome Gordon Hayward and Vincent Poirier back in the NBA bubble

Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies

Advertisement

In other NBA news update, Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward is back in the Orlando bubble. After missing time due to injury and the birth of his newborn, the former Utah Jazz player is rehabilitating with the Celtics' medical staff. Hayward won't be able to join the Boston Celtics before the NBA finals if the team manages to reach there.

According to the latest NBA news update, Vincent Poirier joined Hayward in the bubble after being excused by the Celtics to attend the birth of his child. Poirier is a rotation player and it is unlikely that he will feature for the Celtics in the remaining games.

Vincent Poirier is back in the bubble. pic.twitter.com/m12XMMW3rw — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) September 9, 2020

Also read: NBA News Update: "I did skip the line, frankly" Steve Nash in his first press conference as the Brooklyn Nets Head Coach

Boston Celtics pledge $25 million to address racial and social injustice

In another NBA news update, the Celtics have donated $25 million to tackle social injustice in the USA. The donation get used over the next 10 years, and areas of focus will include equity in education, economic opportunity and empowerment, equity in health care, criminal justice and law enforcement.

Boston Celtics stars especially Jaylen Brown and Enes Kanter have been quite vocal about police brutality and social injustice.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors rejected multiple Timberwolves offers before finally trading D'Angelo Russell