NBA News Update: Details on potential start time for 2020-21 season revealed, LeBron James' special post on son Bronny's 16th birthday

The NBA season is about to come to an end, with the LeBron James led LA Lakers holding a 2-1 lead over the injury-ridden Miami Heat. Teams across the league have already started preparing for the next season, with new coaches being appointed and players mentioned in NBA trade talks. With so much going on, it is difficult to keep up with the latest NBA news updates.

Let's check out some NBA news updates which might have missed your feed:

NBA News Update: LeBron James shares heartwarming pictures on son Bronny's birthday

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

LeBron James is known to be an inspiration on and off the court. The three-time NBA champion prides himself on setting an example for his kids with his basketball skills and social work.

On his son Bronny's 16th birthday, LeBron James gave his fans a treat by sharing multiple pictures of the duo on Instagram. LeBron James' love for his son is well documented, as the LA Lakers superstar makes sure he catches all of Bronny's high school games when he is not playing himself.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers take on the Miami Heat in a few hours, with the series currently tipped in the Lakers' favor. The Lakers will be looking for revenge after a disappointing loss in Game 3. LeBron James scored 25 points in Game 3 but did not receive enough support from his teammates.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Options for Toronto Raptors as Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol prepare for free agency

Advertisement

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts sheds light on next season's start date

2020 NBA Finals - Game Three

There has been a lot of speculation on when the 2020/21 NBA season will start. After the league took a long break break due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were doubts about the season's restart. However, the NBA resumed in a bubble, and there is a possibility that the next season will feature a similar arrangement.

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts gave more clarity on the commencement of the 2020/21 NBA season recently. She said:

"The latter part of January, February makes sense. If it's later than that, if we have a terrible winter because the virus decides to reassert herself, that's fine," Roberts said via The Athletic. "The absolute earliest would be January, and that's doable."

Roberts also mentioned that the league could try to avoid the possibility of a lockout if it comes to that.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers planning to break up their star duo to acquire LaMelo Ball using Minnesota Timberwolves' no. 1 draft pick