NBA News Update: Draymond Green shuts down hater, Nick Young trolls Patrick Beverley

You don't find Draymond Green making it to NBA news headlines as often as the superstar teammates that he's played with, namely Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant. Green isn't the most liked player and his outspoken nature has often seen him being targeted by online trolls.

His hard-nosed style of play was crucial for the three NBA Championships that the Golden State Warriors won between 2015 and 2018. However, many are of the opinion that Draymond was carried by his teammates and is lucky to have won three rings. A similar opinion was raised on Twitter today, but the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year shut it down pretty quickly.

And I’m going to assume that Steph and Klay got me one before Kevin came, right? https://t.co/M0OKrF9qSV — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 5, 2020

With the Warriors not being a part of the NBA restart, Draymond Green has taken up the role of an analyst on TNT for the time being. Green's regular presence on national TV has resulted in him being on the receiving end of more digs on social media but he's handled it well.

Nick Young not amused by Patrick Beverley latest NBA achievement

Nick Young has played for the LA Clippers in the past

Currently not representing any NBA team, Nick Young is one of the most active players on social media, expressing his views on all things basketball. When he came across a stat line involving him and current LA Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley, he decided to take a cheeky dig.

Lol I did that in one series https://t.co/X0I3Y4WX9M — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) September 5, 2020

Young played for the Clippers way back in the 2011-12 NBA season. He's essentially claiming that he achieved his feat in fewer games than Beverley. Unfortunately, Swaggy P doesn't remember his numbers correctly.

Patrick Beverley

Although he's been with the LA Clippers since the 2017-18 season, Pat Bev has only played eight postseason games for his tally of 17 three-pointers in the NBA Playoffs. Meanwhile, Young may believe that he achieved this feat in one series, but he took 11 games, three more than Beverley for the same number of treys. Swaggy P has gotten away one here.

