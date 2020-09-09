NBA News Update: Dwyane Wade picks the 'coaches of the decade', Robert Covington likely to play in Game 4 against the LA Lakers

As the playoffs action in the 2020 NBA bubble intensifies, top teams are making final minute adjustments to their gameplans. Even though only 7 teams now remain, the rest of the teams are busy preparing for the NBA draft and the free agency. The Indiana Pacers are currently still without a head coach and the latest NBA news updates have shed some light on a few of the favorites for the job.

NBA News Update: Becky Hammon and Dave Joerger to be interviewed for the Pacers' coaching role

Following the firing of Nate McMillan, Indiana Pacers have intensified their search for a new head coach

The Indiana Pacers were knocked out of the playoffs after being swept by the Miami Heat. This disappointing playoff run prompted the Pacers' management to fire their head coach Nate McMillan.

ESPN Sources: Pacers beginning with a wide-ranging list in coaching search, including Becky Hammon and Dave Joerger: https://t.co/aD6TZp9y7r — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 9, 2020

According to the latest reports, San Antonio Spurs' assistant coach Becky Hammon and former Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger are being considered for the job. It is to be noted that there are about a dozen more candidates for the role and the Pacers are planning to conduct virtual interviews in the following days to narrow down their options.

NBA News Update: Dwyane Wade announces 'Coach of the Decade' on Twitter

Dwyane Wade played under coach Eric Spoelstra for the Miami Heat

Advertisement

Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade took to Twitter to talk about his favorite NBA coaches. Unable to split a tie, Wade shared the 'Best Coach of the Decade' award among two coaches.

Co-Coach of the decade Coach Kerr and Coach SpO! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 9, 2020

Golden State Warriors' coach Steve Kerr has won 3 NBA championships in the past decade. It's also interesting to note that Miami Heat's Eric Spoelstra was also the head coach of the team back when Dwyane Wade was still playing for them. Spoelstra won 2 NBA championships with the help of Wade and LeBron James back in 2012 and 2013.

NBA News Update: Robert Covington expected to play in Game 4

Robert Covington is expected to play in Game 4 against the LA Lakers

Houston Rockets' Robert Covington was involved in a scary collision with LA Lakers' Anthony Davis during Game 3. After suffering a heavy blow to his face, fans were concerned about Covington's availability for upcoming matches.

Source: Rockets forward Robert Covington’s nose is not broken and he passed a concussion protocol test. He is expected to be available for Game 4. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 9, 2020

The latest NBA news updates say that the injury was not as serious and the Rockets' forward will most likely feature in the next game against the LA Lakers. This comes as a great relief for Houston fans as Robert Covington has been a key contributor to his team with his 3-pointers and defensive stops.

NBA News Update: NBA becomes the most popular league on Instagram

NBA is now the most-followed Major League sport on Instagram

Due to the recent success of the Orlando Bubble, TV ratings have shown significant improvement in recent days. The NBA reached another special milestone as it became Instagram's most followed sports league in the U.S.

According to Sports Biz Daily, the @NBA has hit 50 million followers on Instagram, making it The-Most Followed U.S. pro sports league on that platform! — Eddie White (@eddiewhite3) September 9, 2020

With 50 million followers, the NBA becomes the most followed league among the United States' 'Big 4'. It is followed by the NFL (18.4 million), MLB (6.6 million), and MHL (4.3 million).

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors rejected multiple Timberwolves offers before finally trading D'Angelo Russell