NBA News Update: Erik Spoelstra reveals interesting details of Jimmy Butler's free agency meeting with Miami Heat

After six years, the Miami Heat are back in the NBA Finals. Although it's been a team effort, none of it would have been possible without Jimmy Butler. Butler signed with the Heat in free agency this year. His grit and determination rubbed off on the rest of his teammates as the Miami Heat emerged out of the Eastern Conference despite being the underdogs. In the latest NBA news update, head coach Erik Spoelstra has revealed how the offseason meeting with him transpired.

NBA News Update: Erik Spoelstra bares all about how Jimmy Butler signed with Miami Heat

The Miami Heat took a vital step by signing Jimmy Butler last summer to a 4-year $142 million deal. Although the franchise was expected to rope in another superstar, that never happened. Eventually, it didn't matter as the Miami Heat have still made it to the NBA Finals. However, the whole process started with the recruitment of Butler.

After being called a “locker room cancer” on other teams, Jimmy Butler is heading to his first NBA Finals.



While speaking to the media after Miami Heat's win in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Erik Spoelstra revealed the details of their meeting with Jimmy Butler. He said:

"It was so conversational and you just felt like after 20 minutes that we were so aligned on how we viewed competition and work and culture. Everything. We never even got into a pitch, we really just had dinner, we were talking shop. He interrupted Pat (Riley) and I. About 5 minutes into the conversation (he) said, ‘Hey, I’m in.’ We were like, ‘What? We haven’t even given you our pitch yet.’”

Jimmy Butler has led the Miami Heat not merely as a two-way superstar but as an elite teammate who did everything possible to improve his teammates. The likes of Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic dominated the scoring in the Eastern Conference Finals and yet was there as the most reliable closer on the team.

All eyes are now on the NBA Finals that will take place between the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers. Game 1 of the series will take place on Wednesday, September 30th.

