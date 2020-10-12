NBA News Update: Finals TV ratings continue to nosedive, Tyronn Lue to meet Houston Rockets on Monday for head coach job

The NBA season is drawing to a conclusion, with the LA Lakers one game away from winning their 17th championship. According to various reports, the 2020 NBA finals TV ratings have hit a historic low. Let's dig deeper into this particular news bit and more in the latest edition of the NBA News update.

NBA News Update: NBA finals TV ratings continuing to take a plunge despite Miami Heat keeping the series competitive

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

Despite facing multiple injuries, the Miami Heat have shown resilience against the LA Lakers in the NBA finals. After losing Game 1 and Game 2, Erik Spoelstra's men have won two out of the last three matches. If the Heat win Game 6, the pressure will be on the LA Lakers heading into Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Despite the series being extremely competitive, the NBA finals TV ratings have hit a record low. Game 5 of the finals garnered 5.7 million total viewers on ABC, according to the Daily Caller. In 2019, Game 5 saw 18.22 million viewers.

The drop in the NBA finals TV ratings has been consistent through the course of the finals, with 7.41 million people watching Game 1, an average of 4.5 million viewers for Game 2, and an average of 4.395 million viewers for Game 3.

However, the drop in the NBA finals TV ratings has come about due to multiple reasons, with the major one being the clash with other sports, notably American football and baseball.

Tyronn Lue to meet Houston Rockets on Monday for head coach role interview

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Clippers

The Houston Rockets parted ways with Mike D'Antoni recently, and Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey has been on the lookout for candidates who can replace D'Antoni ever since.

According to reports, Tyronn Lue has arrived in Houston and will be meeting with the Rockets' top brass to discuss the team's coaching vacancy on Monday. Lue spent this season as LA Clippers' assistant coach and is expected to land a head coach job soon.

Tyronn Lue boasts of a resume few coaches can match in the NBA. He won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 in extraordinary circumstances.

Tyronn Lue in Houston to interview w/ the #Rockets: “It means a lot just to have an opportunity to come in & interview for a head coaching job here in Houston. It’s very exciting..having an opportunity to have a chance to coach 2 MVP players in Russell Westbrook & James Harden..” pic.twitter.com/iHq5IEz7kA — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 11, 2020

