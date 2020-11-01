NBA News Update: Frank Vogel rubbishes asterisk talk regarding LA Lakers' title, Toronto Raptors could play next season out of Newark

The 2019-20 NBA season was like no other. Teams played inside a protected bubble for the first time. A lot was different about this campaign that ended with LA Lakers running away as champs. However, due to these unusual circumstances, many believe that their title carries an asterisk mark next to it. In today's NBA news update, LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has disregarded that notion.

NBA News Update: No asterisk on LA Lakers' title according to Frank Vogel

Speaking to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register, Frank Vogel stated that the LA Lakers players should be lauded for their achievements in the bubble.

“To endure that type of intense pressure environment, where every detail is scrutinized, where the intensity was high,” he said, “to endure those meetings with no outlet of family, or whatever single guys would be doing, without an outlet, was one of the biggest challenges. It was a credit to all the participants to lean on and to support each other.”

Frank Vogel is right to point out that the mental aspect of living in the bubble cannot be understated. And how the LA Lakers players dealt it is actually commendable.

NBA News Update: Toronto Raptors could play their home games in Newark next season

With travel restrictions between Canada and USA being a huge factor, the Toronto Raptors could end up having to play out of a temporary home next season. As reported by Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News, the Raptors have zeroed in on the Prudential Center in Newark.

"The Raptors have spoken to the operators of the Prudential Center about using their 19,500-seat arena, according to a source. It’s one of a few options for Masai Ujiri’s squad, and a preference for the NBA because of its close proximity to all of Toronto’s division foes."

Other alternatives such as Kansas City and Louisville have also been discussed in the meantime.

