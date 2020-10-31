NBA News Update: LeBron James sheds light on LA Lakers' decision to leave the bubble, LaVar Ball wants son LaMelo in New York

The Milwaukee Bucks changed the landscape of the NBA when they decided to not play against the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their playoffs series. The league came to a standstill as several discussions were held. But the main highlight of most NBA news updates was that of LeBron James and LA Lakers walking out of a players' only meeting. It was reported that did not want to stay in the bubble.

NBA News Update: LeBron James reveals that LA Lakers were ready to leave the bubble

The NBA season did go and the LA Lakers were eventually crowned as champions. However, things could've been a lot different. Speaking on HBO's The Shop, LeBron James revealed that both he and the LA Lakers were on the edge in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"You know when Milwaukee did what they did and rightfully so, we understood that. There was no way that none of us could go on that floor. We stand as a brotherhood, we are a brotherhood in our league and we stood with the Milwaukee Bucks and what we wanted to do. But there was a time where we were ready to leave too. The Lakers, myself included, we were ready to leave. We were trying to figure out if we leave or if we stay, what is our plan? What is our call of action?"

“We were ready to leave too.”@KingJames on what went down in the NBA bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake #TheShopHBO #BlackLivesMatter @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/DWEt1HsU64 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) October 31, 2020

LeBron James then concluded by saying that getting in touch with Barack Obama helped him and the LA Lakers get some clarity.

NBA News Update: LaVar Ball wants son LaMelo to go to New York or Detroit

LaMelo Ball

LaVar Ball has been very vocal about his youngest son LaMelo Ball in recent weeks. He has already drawn the ire of the Golden State Warriors' front office by calling them a bad fit. This time, he's revealed where he wants LaMelo to go in the draft while taking a dig at the LA Lakers. LaVar said:

"I want him in New York or Detroit...not in LA, not right now. The make up they have right now, that's not good for me....I already had a son in LA, with a raggedy a-- coach. So it don't matter where you go, the kid needs to have the right coach behind you."

Lavar Ball on what teams he wants LaMelo Ball to get drafted by



New York Knicks

Detroit Pistons pic.twitter.com/acwpgiKFuN — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) October 30, 2020

LaVar was obviously referring to Lonzo Ball who was drafted by the LA Lakers back in 2017. Things don't go too well and he was sent to New Orleans Pelicans as part of the Anthony Davis trade.

