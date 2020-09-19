NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo lays down the condition for him to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 15 years

The 2019-20 NBA awards were announced today, and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo won the Most Valuable Player award. This is Giannis's second MVP, with the first win having come last year. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year this season to join a unique club of players who have won the 2 prestigious awards in the same year. The only other players to achieve this exemplary feat are Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon. After an eventful day in basketball, let's take a look at the latest edition of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses fans after MVP win

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee, especially after the Bucks got knocked out of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at the hands of the Miami Heat. However, Giannis calmed the Milwaukee Bucks fans' nerves as he put to rest the NBA trade rumors going around regarding his next destination. He was quoted as saying -

"As long as everybody's on the same page and as long as everybody's fighting for the same thing, fighting for the same thing every single day, which is to be a champion, I don't see why not to be in Milwaukee for the next 15 years."

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP award after receiving 85 of 101 first-place votes, while LeBron James finished second in the voting after receiving the rest.

Interestingly, last summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo had requested fans to not call him MVP until he won the award again. This year, he had a different message for them -

“Don’t call me MVP until I’m a champion.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have had 2 disappointing campaigns back to back. They bowed out to the Toronto Raptors last year in the Eastern Conference Finals, and followed it up with a loss to the Miami Heat this season.

In other NBA news updates, the Milwaukee Bucks' owners talked to Giannis Antetokounmpo recently about how they were willing to pay the luxury tax and bring in players who would help the team win a championship.

