Playoff action is heating up in the NBA bubble as the teams attempt to qualify for the finals. The Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors will play a Game 7, while the LA Clippers will look to advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win over the Denver Nuggets. With so much going in the bubble, it is tough to keep up with the latest NBA news updates.

Here are some NBA news updates that you might have missed.

NBA News Update: Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward will miss Game 7 against the Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics - Game Six

Boston Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward was sidelined with an injury during the team's first-round playoff series against Philadelphia 76ers. He left the bubble as he had to attend the birth of his child and deal with the injury.

According to the latest NBA news updates, Hayward is out of quarantine and is working towards making a return for the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are engaged in a second-round playoff battle with the Toronto Raptors.

Reports suggest that Hayward won't feature for the Celtics until the start of Eastern Conference Finals, and that he is ruled out of Game 7.

Advertisement

NBA News Update: Stephen A. Smith believes Mike D'Antoni will not be at the Houston Rockets next season

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Four

In his latest appearance on First Take, sports media personality Stephen A. Smith suggested that the Houston Rockets will choose to not continue with head coach Mike D'Antoni next season.

It won't be a surprise, considering the fact that the Rockets are currently on the brink of elimination against the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

"It's not about losing, it's HOW you lose. ... The Houston Rockets are a mess right now."@stephenasmith believes D'Antoni will not be the head coach of the Rockets next season. pic.twitter.com/umTZgVNyXg — First Take (@FirstTake) September 11, 2020

Also read: NBA News Update: Spencer Dinwiddie on Steve Nash's biggest challenge with the Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant names his favorite young players

The Houston Rockets shocked by the NBA's decision on Danuel House Jr.

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Four

According to the latest NBA news updates, the Houston Rockets were reportedly blindsided this week by the NBA’s decision to rule sixth man Danuel House Jr. out of the playoff games. The Rockets are surprised at the league's decision, because House technically did not break any bubble rules.

According to an insider:

"The NBA is treating [House] as guilty until proven innocent for safety reasons, said one person with knowledge of the situation. They’re prioritizing their perception of safety over everything else. The NBPA feels its hands are tied."

It would be interesting to see how the situation progresses and if House makes a return.

Also read: Top 10 celebrity fans of the LA Lakers