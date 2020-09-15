NBA News Update: Gordon Hayward ruled out of Game 1 against Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors to pass on Lamelo Ball

Gordon Hayward's time with the Boston Celtics has been riddled with injuries. In the first round against the Philadelphia 76ers, Hayward suffered an ankle sprain and almost every other NBA news update claimed that he'll be out for four weeks. The 2017 All-Star in back in the bubble but is still not fit enough to feature in games.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 1 vs @MiamiHEAT:



Javonte Green (right knee surgery) - DOUBTFUL

Gordon Hayward (right ankle sprain) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 14, 2020

As mentioned above, Gordon Hayward has been ruled out of the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Boston Celtics have held their own without Hayward so far. But they'll obviously be better off having his roughly 17 points a night output to count on against the gritty Miami Heat.

NBA News Update: Golden State Warriors looking to draft a wing

Lamelo Ball not an option for Golden State Warriors?

There's been a lot of speculation concerning what the Golden State Warriors intend to do with their draft pick. They could certainly move down but in case they don't, Kevin O'Connor reports that they would want to draft a wing.

"Sources from multiple front offices believe Golden State’s preference is to draft a wing."

This would mean passing on Lamelo Ball even if he is there on the board. Ball is likely to be available by the time Golden State goes on the clock considering how Anthony Edwards looks like a lock for the Minnesota Timberwolves if they keep their pick. O'Connor also opined that Israel's Deni Avdija makes the most sense for the Warriors in this year's NBA Draft.

NBA News Update: Jemery Lin wants a return to the league after CBA stint

Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Lin couldn't find a suitor in the NBA after winning a ring with the Toronto Raptors last season. He then joined the CBA's Beijing Ducks and after leading them to a semifinal finish, he's on his way back to the USA. Lin posted a video on Weibo and explained his decision to pursue an NBA return. [H/T: Yahoo Sports]

"In the end, although Shougang (the Ducks) has treated me incredibly well... giving me everything I wanted, in the end, I feel that I still have NBA dreams. I still have time to play (there) and I have to chase this."

Linsanity was born 8 years ago today vs Kobe 💪🐍 pic.twitter.com/OMEmD9UYtE — Hoops Videos 🎥 (@HoopsVids) February 10, 2020

Best known for his heroics during the 2011-12 season with the New York Knicks, Jeremy Lin has been a journeyman in the NBA, having played for eight franchises already. He still only 32 so there's enough time for a return.

