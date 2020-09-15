NBA News Update: Kanye West calls the league a "slave ship", additional staff and family members to be allowed for Finals

Kanye West has the knack of staying in the spotlight all the time. Of late, he's been making waves due to his decision to run for president during the 2020 elections. However, you don't really expect the billionaire rapper to feature on an NBA news update, but that's exactly the case today.

West isn't one to hold any punches. He's known for expressing controversial opinions and earlier today, he criticized the NBA in addition to the music industry (and other companies), calling them both "slave ships".

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony



I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved



I’m putting my life on the line for my people



The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships



I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

It's really hard to fathom what led Kanye West into tweeting this about the NBA so we'll leave it at that.

NBA News Update: Additional guests, staff for teams reaching Finals

Adam Silver

The two teams that will make it to the NBA Finals will be extending their stay in the bubble to over three months. So it's only fair that they should be allowed to bring more family members to the NBA campus in Orlando. As reported by Shams Charania, that is what will be the case.

The NBA is allocating 40 seats in Tier 4 (20 per team) for off-campus guests for the NBA Finals, sources say. Each player can invite two guests per game -- including family, longtime friends, managers/agents. https://t.co/2RrVwk1Rt0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 15, 2020

The stakes go up a notch during the NBA Finals. So again, additional staff members would come in handy to ensure that the players perform at their highest capacity. So as mentioned above, three more additional staff members will be allowed into the NBA bubble in Orlando.

NBA News Update: CJ McCollum launches his own wine

CJ McCollum

That CJ McCollum is a wine connoisseur is a well-known fact. He had reportedly brought over 80 wine bottles inside the NBA bubble and used to adjust his room's temperature to protect the quality of the same. Now, he's ventured into the business of making them as well. His first wine, a pinot noir, is named the McCollum Heritage 91 and apparently teammate Damian Lillard is a fan.

“I brought him a bottle and I brought myself like a case of McCollum Heritage 91 and I brought a bunch of other Oregon wines. He only wanted to drink my stuff.”

As mentioned above, McCollum revealed that he had gifted Lillard a bottle of his latest creation in Orlando and the bubble MVP loved it.

